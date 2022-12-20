Ex-Montreal Canadien Alexander Romanov Announced He's Expecting His First Child
He and his wife announced the news on Instagram.
Former Montreal Canadiens defender Alexander Romanov and his 21-year-old wife, Sofia Krasovskaya, are expecting their very first child together. The duo shared the heartwarming news in a joint Instagram post on December 20, 2022.
Alexander, who was the 38th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, scored a spot with the Habs in 2020 and managed to play for two seasons before he was traded to the New York Islanders.
The duo tied the knot back on October 1, 2020, in Moscow, Russia, and have now decided to expand the family. Now, the 23-year-old and Sofia both live in New York state — where they will presumably raise their soon-to-be baby.
The happy couple showed off Sofia's growing belly in a stunning photo on Instagram. Alex and Sofia wrote ""мы тебя очень ждём" under the photo, which translates to "we're waiting for you" in English.
Below the beautiful shot of Alex and Sofia are loads of comments pouring in nothing but love and kind words for the expecting couple. "Congratulations! We miss you guys in Montreal," one user wrote.
"Your fans on Long Island are so happy for you two…soon to be three!!" another commented.
Although details regarding the pregnancy remain unknown, it's safe to say that Sofa's baby bump is indicative that the two can expect their baby pretty soon.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.