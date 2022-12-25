Search on MTL Blog

montreal canadiens

Montreal Canadiens' Mike Hoffman Announced He & His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

Talk about the best Christmas gift!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Hoffman and his wife Monika Hoffman, Right: Mike Hoffman playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

@mhoffy68 | Instagram, @canadiensmtl | Instagram

Montreal Canadiens star Mike Hoffman and his wife, Monika Hoffman announced that they are expecting their very first child together.

The duo announced the special news on Monika's Instagram page on December 25, 2022, with an adorable photo of the two showing off the ultrasound pics as they stand in front of a grand and gorgeous Christmas tree.

Mike and Monika are currently celebrating the holidays in Miami, Florida and it's safe to say Christmas came early for the happy couple.


"Just like that, it's finally our turn," Monika captioned the Instagram pic.

Mike and Monika met back in high school before getting engaged in 2018. The couple then tied the knot in 2019. No due date or any info regarding the pregnancy has been shared at the moment.

MIke re-posted Monika's photo onto his Instagram Stories, adding in "Merry Christmas." And a Merry Christmas it must have been for these two!

The Hoffmans are not the only two who had exciting news to share during this holiday season. Earlier this week, former Habs player Alexander Romanov shared that he and his wife, Sofia Krasovskaya will also be expanding their family.

'Tis really is the season for hockey players having babies, eh?

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

