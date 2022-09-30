The Montreal Canadiens’ Wives & GFs Had A Fun Night Out At This Popular Local Spot
The NHL season is well underway and while the Montreal Canadiens might not be hitting the ice until October 12, they've been preparing for the season start with loads of practices at their training centre in Brossard. Well, the players aren't the only ones getting together. The wives and girlfriends of Canadiens players got together for a fun night out at a rather bumpin' Montreal spot.
Celebrating Shannon Allen's baby shower, wife of Habs goaltender, Jake Allen, the wives and girlfriends gathered at none other than Bazart in Montreal's Griffintown this past Wednesday night.
Angela Price shared a pic of the ladies decked out in some of their best ensembles including Mireille Boutin (Michael Pezzetta), Monika Hoffman (Mike Hoffman), Brittany Monahan (Sean Monahan), Emily Matheson (Mike Matheson), Jordan Vand (Kirby Dach), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Nick Suzuki), Sarah Byron (Paul Byron), Paola Finizio (Josh Anderson), Emily Flat (Jake Evans), and Jonathan Drouin's wife, Marie-Laurence.
"Hockey is BACK! Had an amazing night celebrating baby Allen with the better Habs 🤍 Ps- this venue is 😍," Monika Hoffman wrote on Instagram. Hoffman posted a series of pics to her socials highlighting Bazart's charming and rustic space along with a girls photo in the bathroom area. A total must on a night out, right?
While the ladies kept referring to Allen's future baby as "Baby A," Hoffman's use of the hashtag "baby girl" in her Instagram points to Jake and Shannon Allen having a third girl together. The duo already share daughters Lennon and Reagan, and appear to be adding another to the bunch.
Bazart
Price: 💸💸
Address: 969 Wellington Street, Montreal, QC
Menu
