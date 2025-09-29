You're not a true Quebecker unless you've done 5 of these 10 fall activities

Contributing Writer

Sara Quinn (She/Her) is a writer, comedian, and social psychologist. After completing a BSc and working as a student journalist at the University of Toronto, she moved to Montreal to pursue a MSc and PhD in experimental psychology at McGill University. When not writing about her favourite Montreal spots, Sara spends her time moonlighting as a stand-up comic, befriending neighbourhood dogs, and trying to convince people to refer to her as “Dr. Quinn.”