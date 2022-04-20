7 Beautiful Hiking Trails Near Montreal That'll Immerse You In Nature
For when you need an escape from the city!
Life can be hectic. Sometimes you just need to get away from the city to find a little peace of mind — and there's no better place to do so than on one of the many gorgeous hiking trails near Montreal.
All the spots on this list are within a two-hour drive from the city, so you don't have to go far to fully immerse yourself in nature!
Mont-Orford
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Address: 4380 chemin du Parc, Orford, QC
You'll feel as though you're walking in the clouds on Mont-Orford's mountainside walkway trail and you'll see some unreal views while you do so.
Parc Regional Des Sept Chutes
Distance from Montreal: Two hours
Address: 403, chemin Brassard Sud, Saint-Zénon, QC
This regional park has got trees on trees on trees. Any nature lover will be in absolute heaven here. You can also bring your pup along!
Mont Pinacle
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Address: 1891, Chemin May, Coaticook, QC
Hiking through Mont Pinacle, you'll get to see both Lake Lyster and Little Lake Baldwin. So you'll be surrounded by all kinds of blues and greens!
Montagne Verte
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours
Address: Chemin de la Montagne Verte, Les Laurentides, QC
For anyone who feels as though they've already hiked all the well-known mountains around Quebec, Montagne Verte is a perfect change of scenery. Plus, the drive there is absolutely gorgeous.
Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Address: 400, rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC
Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook has various breathtaking hiking trails, but is definitely best-known for its suspended footbridge, measuring 168 metres long and 50 metres high, making it the longest one in North America. You'll have to wait until May 7 to check it out though.
Parc National Des Îles-de-Boucherville
Distance from Montreal: 35 minutes
Address: 55, Île Sainte Marguerite, Boucherville, QC
This beautiful park filled with greenery makes for the perfect escape from the city whenever you feel like getting away. You can even spend time kayaking while you're there!
Mont Saint-Bruno
Distance from Montreal: 30 minutes
Address: 330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E., Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC
You've got lots of options with Mont Saint-Bruno's 27-kilometre network of trails that go around five lakes. So, this is a perfect spot for both the intense hikers and the lazy ones.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.