Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
hiking near montreal

7 Beautiful Hiking Trails Near Montreal That'll Immerse You In Nature

For when you need an escape from the city!

Staff Writer
People staring at water. Right: Woman standing in front of a mountain.

People staring at water. Right: Woman standing in front of a mountain.

@fatima_khanafer | Instagram, Alanna Moore | MTL Blog

Life can be hectic. Sometimes you just need to get away from the city to find a little peace of mind — and there's no better place to do so than on one of the many gorgeous hiking trails near Montreal.

All the spots on this list are within a two-hour drive from the city, so you don't have to go far to fully immerse yourself in nature!

Mont-Orford

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Address: 4380 chemin du Parc, Orford, QC

You'll feel as though you're walking in the clouds on Mont-Orford's mountainside walkway trail and you'll see some unreal views while you do so.

Website

Parc Regional Des Sept Chutes

Distance from Montreal: Two hours

Address: 403, chemin Brassard Sud, Saint-Zénon, QC

This regional park has got trees on trees on trees. Any nature lover will be in absolute heaven here. You can also bring your pup along!

Website

Mont Pinacle

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Address: 1891, Chemin May, Coaticook, QC

Hiking through Mont Pinacle, you'll get to see both Lake Lyster and Little Lake Baldwin. So you'll be surrounded by all kinds of blues and greens!

Website

Montagne Verte

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours

Address: Chemin de la Montagne Verte, Les Laurentides, QC

For anyone who feels as though they've already hiked all the well-known mountains around Quebec, Montagne Verte is a perfect change of scenery. Plus, the drive there is absolutely gorgeous.

Website

Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Address: 400, rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC

Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook has various breathtaking hiking trails, but is definitely best-known for its suspended footbridge, measuring 168 metres long and 50 metres high, making it the longest one in North America. You'll have to wait until May 7 to check it out though.

Website

Parc National Des Îles-de-Boucherville

Distance from Montreal: 35 minutes

Address: 55, Île Sainte Marguerite, Boucherville, QC

This beautiful park filled with greenery makes for the perfect escape from the city whenever you feel like getting away. You can even spend time kayaking while you're there!

Website

Mont Saint-Bruno

Distance from Montreal: 30 minutes

Address: 330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E., Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC

You've got lots of options with Mont Saint-Bruno's 27-kilometre network of trails that go around five lakes. So, this is a perfect spot for both the intense hikers and the lazy ones.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...