'Family Feud Canada' Is Casting For Season 5 — Here's How You Can Win $30,000
Who doesn't want $30,000?
CBC's Family Feud Canada is currently casting for its fifth season and families across Canada are encouraged to audition for a chance to take home the $30,000 grand prize.
"It’s important to us to see ALL Canadian families and ALL Canadian communities represented from near, far, wherever they are!" Family Feud Canada wrote in an email to MTL Blog.
Although the show is filmed in Toronto, you don't need to be from the 6ix to apply. To be eligible to participate in Family Feud Canada, you must be a family of five who reside permanently in the country as citizens, permanent residents or work permit holders. Additionally, all family members must be over 18 years of age as of September 1, 2023.
Courtesy of CBC
If you've participated in any version of Family Feud in the last decade or are currently running for political office, CBC will not accept your application to appear on the show.
To get the application rolling, you must first submit some personal information in an online form, including your name, where you live, the identities of your family members and your relation to them, along with a family photo and a video submission.
The video submission is your time to shine and prove to Family Feud Canada why your family is worth a spot on the TV show.
"Tell us what makes your family unique, why you're proud to represent your hometown. What brings you together as a family? Any unique or quirky traditions? The important thing is to show us how energetic and enthusiastic you are," Family Feud Canada says.
If your application and video catch a producer's eye, you'll all be invited for a virtual audition over Zoom, where you'll play a mock version of the game.
While there is currently no application deadline, Family Feud Canada is encouraging families across the country to apply now for filming in September.
So, if you feel like you and your fam have what it takes to win, apply away!
'Family Feud Canada' Season 5 Casting
Courtesy of CBC
Eligibility:
- You must be a family of five who all reside permanently in Canada.
- You must be a Canadian Citizen or permanent resident, or have permission to work in Canada.
- Contestants must be 18 years or older as of September 1, 2023.
- You are not eligible if you are running for political office or have been on more than two game shows in the last year.
- If you or anyone on your team has appeared on any version of Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance.
- You are not eligible if anyone on the team knows, or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Zone 3, Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC), any affiliate that carries Family Feud, Gerry Dee Productions, sponsors of Family Feud and/or their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies, licensees, or partners.