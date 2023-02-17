The 'Great Canadian Baking Show' Is Looking For Montrealers To Join Its Next Cast
"We want you, Montreal bakers"
Perhaps you want to be a star, but you're not an actor or a singer, and your real talents lie elsewhere — specifically in the kitchen. Well, here's your chance! The Great Canadian Baking Show is hosting a live open casting call in Montreal on February 28.
If you've got what it takes you could become one of the 10 talented participants in the upcoming seventh season.
"After casting the previous three seasons entirely virtually, producers are thrilled to meet with Quebec area bakers and taste their signature baking," organizers wrote in a press release.
If you're interested, all you have to do is to register here and show up on the day of the casting with your best sweet creation.
Plus, you get a chance to meet bakers from past seasons.
Quebec bakers have proven their skills in the Baking Tent in past editions, notably season one winner Sabrina, season three’s Jay, and season four’s Dominike.
Will you be the next one to do us proud?
The Great Canadian Baking Show Open Call In Montreal
When: February 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Montreal, 475 Avenue du Président-Kennedy