Costco just changed its opening hours in Quebec & it could alter your shopping routine
The holidays are coming...
If you're a Costco regular, you probably already have a shopping game plan — go right at opening, sneak in just before closing, or avoid Saturdays like the plague. But no matter your strategy, it always seems packed.
Well, good news for anyone who hates the weekend rush: Costco is extending its opening hours starting this weekend, just in time for the holiday shopping season.
According to Costco Canada, all warehouse stores across the country will now stay open later on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of 2025 to help ease the seasonal chaos.
Here's what that looks like:
- Saturday: now open until 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday: now open until 6:00 p.m.
Costco's holiday schedule. Costco Canada
That extra hour or two might not sound like much, but for people juggling work, errands, and family dinners, it could make a real difference.
Costco says the schedule change is meant to better serve members during one of the busiest times of the year — when everyone's trying to stock up on food for office parties, hunt for last-minute gifts, or buy enough cheese to feed an extended family reunion.
If you work late on Saturdays or usually panic about getting there before closing, this new schedule might finally give you a bit of breathing room. And for those who prefer to avoid the morning crowds, the extra evening hours could become your new secret shopping window.
Of course, if you're still hoping to dodge the mobs completely, early mornings remain your best bet. But for procrastinators, these extended hours might just be a lifesaver come December.
Costco's regular hours are expected to return after January 1, so make the most of this added flexibility while it lasts.
This story was inspired by the article "Costco a changé ses heures d'ouverture et ça va impacter ta routine" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec