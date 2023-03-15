Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $55
The sale is on until March 16! ✈️
If you've been dreaming of getting a glimpse of Vancouver, then now just might be the best time to explore Canada's west coast. Flair Airlines is currently having a flash sale and you can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for less than $60 one-way.
Flair Airlines is offering 35% off all base fare routes until March 16, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST. Flights departing from Montreal-Trudeau Airport to Vancouver's YVR on May 30 and/or May 31 are on sale for $55. Now, who wouldn't want to witness Van City in prime springtime?
Note that this is a one-way fare that only includes a personal item of up to 7 kilograms. If you're looking to pack a little heavier than that, don't fret as Flair offers the basic and big bundle at an extra cost, which includes a personal item, carry-on baggage, checked baggage and priority boarding.
The sale also includes cheap flights to various other destinations across Canada. If you've never set foot on Maritime soil, then you can catch a flight from Montreal to Halifax on May 15 for $49. Meanwhile, flights to Edmonton (April 26) and Calgary (April 23) are going for $76 and $69, respectively.
In order to benefit from the sale, travellers must book between March 14 to March 16 and travel between March 14, 2023, to May 31, 2023, using the code spring35. The blackout dates are as follows: April 6 – April 7, April 10; May 18 – May 19; May 22 – May 23.
Happy travels!