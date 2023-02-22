Airlines In Canada Are Warning Of Flight Disruptions & Changes As A Winter Storm Looms
Air Canada, Porter, Sunwing and WestJet have posted travel alerts.
An intense winter storm is slated to hit Quebec and Ontario this week, and Canadian airlines are bracing for impact. Air Canada, Porter, Sunwing and WestJet have posted travel alerts in preparation for the inclement weather.
Canadians with flights departing from Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto between February 22 and 24 are especially advised to check with their carrier before heading to the airport, as some airlines are anticipating cancellations and offering easier rebooking options.
Here's how each major airline is reacting to the storm:
Air Canada
\u201cWith a winter storm headed for @TorontoPearson, @flyyow, @yulaeroport and eastern Canada today, please check your flight's status before going to the airport at https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. A goodwill policy is in effect permitting customers to make flight changes.\u201d— Air Canada (@Air Canada) 1677086249
Air Canada notes that flights to and from Montreal, Ottawa, Québec City and Toronto between February 22 and 24 all have a high likelihood of being "impacted by forecasted snow."
The airline is implementing its more flexible "goodwill" ticketing policy so customers with an affected flight can adjust their booking without penalty.
Porter
Porter has travel advisories for Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Québec City and Windsor flights, which "may be disrupted by snowstorm/freezing rain."
Some may be eligible for complimentary changes, meaning passengers on select flights could get a waiver to change their bookings and fly earlier or later than scheduled for free.
Sunwing
\u201cHeavy snowfall is expected in Ontario and Quebec starting on Feb 22, continuing into Feb 23, with a potential accumulation of 15-20 cm of snow over 24 hours. Parts of southwestern Ontario may also experience freezing rain.\u201d— Sunwing Vacations (@Sunwing Vacations) 1677014743
Sunwing has a travel advisory for "heavy snowfall" in Ontario and Quebec for February 22 and 23. The airline is advising travellers to monitor their flight status and allow plenty of time to arrive at the airport. "We are monitoring the weather forecast closely and will do all that we can to minimize disruptions to customers' travel plans," writes the carrier.
WestJet
Westjet has winter storm advisories for flights to and from Montreal and Southern Ontario between February 22 and 23 that may cause delays or cancellations.
The airline has enacted its flexible change/cancel policy, so passengers change their travel dates to the same destination or head to a different airport near the original destination without charge. Anyone who chooses to cancel their trip will get a refund.
