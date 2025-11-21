Quebec's most stolen cars were revealed and drivers of these models should be on alert
One SUV topped the list by a wide margin.
You can lock your doors, throw a club on the steering wheel, and park under the brightest streetlight on the block, but cars are still disappearing throughout Quebec. And judging by the numbers, thieves keep going after the same types of vehicles again and again.
Équité Association just released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles across Canada, and once again, Quebec has its own set of favourites among thieves. Small and midsize SUVs with keyless entry systems continue to vanish in large numbers throughout the province, and 2024 was no different
The Toyota RAV4 once again ranks as Quebec's most stolen vehicle, with 921 thefts reported last year. It has been a top target for years, and this time it also took the number one spot across Canada, with more than 2,000 thefts nationwide.
According to Équité, there is a simple reason for this: The RAV4 is extremely popular, easy to service almost anywhere in the world and holds its value well, which makes it profitable for organized crime to either ship overseas or dismantle for parts. The most targeted model year in Quebec is 2021.
Here is Quebec's full top ten list for 2024:
- Toyota RAV4 (2021) — 144,507 insured — 921 thefts — 0.64% theft rate — SUV
- Honda CR-V (2020) — 118,527 insured — 398 thefts — 0.34% theft rate — SUV
- Honda Civic (2016) — 205,109 insured — 392 thefts — 0.19% theft rate — Car
- Jeep Wrangler (2024) — 32,111 insured — 267 thefts — 0.83% theft rate — SUV
- Toyota Highlander (2021) — 18,416 insured — 215 thefts — 1.17% theft rate — SUV
- Mazda CX-5 (2021) — 80,913 insured — 214 thefts — 0.26% theft rate — SUV
- Hyundai Tucson (2020) — 70,299 insured — 158 thefts — 0.23% theft rate — SUV
- Dodge Ram 1500 Series (2022) — 80,032 insured — 158 thefts — 0.20% theft rate — Truck
- Ford F150 Series (2023) — 88,908 insured — 157 thefts — 0.18% theft rate — Truck
- Toyota C-HR (2021) — 8,542 insured — 113 thefts — 1.32% theft rate — SUV
Total thefts are one thing, but the theft rate tells a different story. The Toyota C-HR has the highest theft rate in Quebec at 1.32%, meaning a bigger share of all insured C-HRs were stolen compared to any other model. The Jeep Wrangler also has a high rate at 0.83%, even though far fewer of them are on the road.
Nationally, Équité says auto theft is down slightly, but the problem is still massive. Insurance claims tied to auto theft cost Canadians over $1 billion every year, much of it linked to organized crime. Investigators say criminals are now shifting their tactics, focusing more on re-VINing stolen vehicles for resale or stripping them for parts in illegal chop shops, especially as police tighten security at ports.
For now, the advice to drivers remains familiar: Use visible anti-theft devices, keep fobs away from doors and windows, park indoors when possible and consider tracking technology if you own one of the models that appear on this year's list.
Based on the numbers, some vehicles are far more tempting to thieves than others.
You can browse the full rankings and theft rates for each province on Équité's website here.