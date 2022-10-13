Forbes' List Of The 'World's Best Employers' Includes Several Companies In Quebec
Did your company make the cut?
If you're sick of your current job and the idea of a professional retraining gnaws at your imagination, you might want to consider one of the companies in Quebec that made Forbes' sixth annual World’s Best Employers ranking.
Weighing factors ranging from talent development to gender equality, Forbes compiled the list of 800 companies by surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries.
23 Canadian companies made it onto the prestigious ranking, including Quebec-based corporations as well as companies headquartered outside of Quebec but with a major presence in the province.
Overall, the banking industry seems to be the way to go for Quebecers looking to embark on a new career.
Forbes included five Quebec-based companies: Air Canada (162nd), the Desjardins Group (209th), the National Bank of Canada (283rd), the Bank of Montreal (376th) and snowmobile manufacturer BRP (667th).
Nationwide, the multinational e-commerce company Shopify took the lead in the 56th spot globally, followed by the TD Bank Group (65th), Scotiabank (193rd), TELUS (249th), Manulife (255th) and McCain Foods (279th).
Further down on the list are Calgary's Canadian Natural Resources (377th), the life insurance specialist Sun Life Financial (379th), the software company OpenText (388th) and Fortis Canada (417th).
Other well-known names made it into the lower half of the ranking, including CIBC (456th), Lululemon Athletica (505th), Canadian Tire (518th) and the Royal Bank of Canada (660th).
Perhaps you've also heard of Great-West Life Assurance Company (461st), Brookfield Asset Management (645th), Constellation Software (680th) and Magna International (731st).
So, where will you be sending your résumé?