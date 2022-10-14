The 5 Best Quebec Employers Are Hiring & Their Benefits Alone Might Make You Apply
Travel perks, employee discounts, opportunities to work abroad, and much more.😎
Five Quebec-based companies made Forbes' list of the "World's Best Employers" in 2022. All of them are hiring, with sometimes dozens of open jobs in Montreal, alone.
Below are listed some of the most exciting employee benefits and perks at Air Canada, BMO, BRP, Desjardins and National Bank.
Air Canada
Travel benefits are of course top of mind for any airline. Air Canada touts "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry" with "special" flying rates for employees and their families, as well as car rental, hotel and vacation discounts.
Air Canada employees also enjoy health, dental, retirement and career training plans.
More vague benefits include the company's "wellbeing platform," with "tools and resources" to "help you live your best life," and the promise of "programs that help you balance your work with your life."
At the time of writing, Air Canada listed 50 open Quebec positions online, most of which are in Dorval.
BMO
In addition to the regular health plans applicants probably expect from mega-corporations, Bank of Montreal employees get undefined "wellness benefits," paid time off for volunteering in their communities, "flexible work options" (which suggests the possibility of remote work), and "financial benefits" that include pensions and shares.
At the time of writing, BMO had 249 job postings in Quebec, 113 of which were in Montreal.
BRP
BRP is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles based in Valcourt, west of Sherbrooke in the Estrie region, with additional offices or facilities in Australia, Austria, Finland, Mexico and the United States.
It has turned its international presence into an employee benefit. Through the "Expat Program" workers can join "special projects" that take them to foreign BRP offices. There are also mentorship programs and employee-led charitable drives and workplace betterment initiatives.
Online, BRP lists 115 open jobs in Valcourt, 69 in Montreal and 25 in Sherbrooke.
Desjardins
Desjardins employees get a long list of benefits, including: telework opportunities; the possibility of flexible work hours; four weeks of vacation after one year; "psychological and legal assistance services;" education leave; language training; and mentorship programs.
As for compensation, they get annual bonuses tied to the company's success, a pension plan and discounts at partner organizations. Desjardins further promises reimbursements for: health and "wellness" expenses (in addition to a health plan); educational programs; and home office equipment.
There were 640 open Desjardins jobs in Quebec at the time of writing, including 266 in Montreal.
National Bank of Canada
National Bank employees get predictable health care and pension plans, plus shares in the company and a "credit" for banking services. It also advertises remote work and career development opportunities, and the lack of an established dress code in the office.
At the time of writing, there were 92 open National Bank jobs in Quebec, including 73 in Montreal.