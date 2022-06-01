Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

françois legault

François Legault Is Promising Another Cheque For Quebecers... If The CAQ Is Re-Elected

The government has already announced $500 payments for millions of Quebecers.

Senior Editor
Quebec Premier François Legault waves to an audience at a CAQ party convention.

Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

The CAQ government will send another cheque to Quebecers to help them deal with rising costs — if it survives the upcoming provincial election. Premier François Legault made the commitment before the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 31.

"By the end of 2022, we will send a new cheque, obviously, if we are elected," he said during an exchange with Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade. The election is on October 3.

The CAQ government announced a first payment, $500 for residents making $100,000 or less and smaller amounts for people making between $100,000 and $105,000, at the beginning of 2022 as part of its budget proposal. Criticscalled the party out for announcing the measure in an election year.

François Legault is promising another cheque for Quebecers…

"Welcome to the launch of the CAQ's election campaign," Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé announced following the budget presentation. "The truth is that François Legault is making it rain cheques in the hope of getting paid on October 3."

The PLQ said the move by the CAQ showed "that its priority is not the well-being of Quebecers but to get re-elected."

The premier argued Tuesday that a second cheque will be necessary given the rate of price increases.

"Inflation is currently even higher than what was anticipated in the budget that was tabled," he said. "We had estimated the impact at $500, but we realize that it's more than that. So, we will have the opportunity, during the election campaign, each of the parties, to explain what we will do by the end of 2022."

The Liberal Party, for its part, has proposed suspending the sales tax on certain basic necessities, such as toothbrushes and soap.

