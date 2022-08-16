The CAQ Has Promised To Lower The Quebec Income Tax If Re-Elected
The provincial election is around the corner. ⚜️
Quebec Minister of Finance Éric Girard vowed that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will lower the income tax "in a prudent, responsible and orderly manner" — if they are re-elected in October.
The announcement followed the auditor general's annual report on the province's financial situation. The minister's office hailed the report as confirmation of the recovery of the Quebec economy and a forecast for future growth despite inflation, the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.
On Facebook, Girard credited the CAQ's control of public finances for the favourable report.
"It is thanks to balanced management that we have been able to increase the funding of the State's major missions each year and we are proud of these results," he wrote.
"We have taken significant steps to put money back in the pockets of Quebecers and we will continue," he added. "If we are re-elected, we will reduce personal income tax."
The CAQ has already made one promise to give more money to Quebecers. In May, Premier François Legault made a commitment to send another round of $500 cheques to residents to help them deal with rising costs.
In its own response to the auditor general's report, the opposition Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) said the government should do more to directly support Quebecers. In addition to lower taxes, the PLQ is proposing a $2,000/year "allowance" for seniors over 70 and the elimination of the sales tax on "essential goods."
"It is clear that the current forecasts will allow us to put in place real solutions to the real issues facing Quebecers," PLQ critic for public finance said.
"The increase in inflation was underestimated by François Legault and it is Quebecers who have paid the price. We must prioritize families and seniors who are most affected by the rising cost of living."