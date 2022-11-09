New Details About Quebec's Next Inflation Cheques Are Out & You Could Get Up To $600
Here's who qualifies.
Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard has confirmed a long-discussed plan to give Quebecers a second infusion of cash. The government's goal is to help households deal with inflation.
The proposalannounced by Girard Monday is largely consistent with preliminary details shared by Premier François Legault's office in October, with some tweaks.
Under the latest plan, Quebecers who declared less than $50,000 in income on their 2021 taxes are on track to get $600. Payments would range between $400 and $600 for people in the $50,000-$54,000 bracket, and Quebecers who made between $54,000 and $100,000 would get $400. Finally, residents who declared between $100,000 and $104,000 in income would get under $400.
The finance minister said about 4.6 million adults would be eligible for payments of $400 and 1.5 million would be eligible for the $600 payments.
The measure is expected to cost the province $3.5 billion.
As with the first round of payments for residents at the beginning of 2022, Revenu Québec would automatically deliver payments either through direct deposit or cheques.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.