Quebec Should Remove Taxes From Your Hydro Bill & Basic Necessities, According To The PLQ
The Liberal Party of Quebec has suggestions to help Quebecers financially
We don't know about you, but for us it feels like everything got more expensive overnight. Groceries have become more costly and less fresh, inspiring a new name for the phenomenon: shelflation. Everything from rent to electricity has risen to dizzying heights along with inflation. And gas... let's not even go there.
"For months, Quebecers have had to tighten their belts to make ends meet," said leader of the opposition and Parti libéral du Québec (PLQ) head Dominique Anglade. "Mothers have to leave fruits and vegetables on the shelves because they can no longer afford them. This situation is untenable, but François Legault has instead chosen to wait and let Quebecers suffer the consequences of the rising cost of living."
"François Legault says all is well for the economy, but that's just not true," said spokesperson for public finances Carlos Leitão. "Economic uncertainty and labour shortages are reducing our growth potential. It is for this reason that we must have a real social project that will aim to generate long-term growth."
The PLQ has some suggestions on how to ease the financial strain. The first thing they want the government to do: remove the provincial sales tax (TVQ) on our Hydro bills for the first $4,000 paid.
"As of today, we must freeze electricity rates, [it's] the time to put in place an independent mechanism and stop applying the TVQ on the first $4,000 paid. Quebecers need this financial respite!" said Marc Tanguay, spokesperson for the economy and natural resources.
The PLQ also suggests removing the sales tax on basic necessities: toothbrushes, dental floss, soap, shampoo and over-the-counter medication, among other items.