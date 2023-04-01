François Legault Is Unleashing His Inner Gamer & Officially Joined Twitch
The Quebec premier certainly has a sense of humour!
Quebec Premier François Legault is proving that he's more than just a politician…he's also a gamer. Legault shared a pic of himself playing a video game across his social media — announcing to the public that he officially joined the video game live-streaming service, Twitch.
"In addition to my podcast, I am now pleased to announce that I am launching a Twitch channel!" he wrote on Instagram.
While the post seemed rather promising, it is all in the name of April Fool's Day, or "poisson d'avril" as it's said in French. The premier attached a fish emoji at the bottom of the Instagram caption, making it clear that he's totally pulling our leg.
This isn't the first time Legault has hopped onto the April Fool's Day bandwagon. In 2022, Legault sported a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, all while captioning the pic with "Go Leafs Go!"
Considering the long-lived rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Maple Leafs, this was quite a bold move on Legault's part.
Well, this year he took things to a less controversial level, and while it's low-key believable (politicians can be gamers too, y'know) it's safe to say that Legault will not be live streaming on Twitch anytime soon.