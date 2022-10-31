François Legault Revealed His Favourite Halloween Costume Ever (VIDEO)
Quite some dedication! 🎃
Finally, the time has come for little goblins and witches to come knock at your doors clamouring for delicious sweets. This year, François Legault is also attempting to join in the Halloween fun, sharing a TikTok video in which he answers some spooky questions and shares some rare personal details.
We learn, for example, that the politician is more afraid of snakes than spiders and prefers chocolate over other candies.
Asked about his best-ever Halloween costume, Legault recalls a matching costume with his wife, Isabelle Brais. Their dedication to the ensemble was quite something.
"It was when I dressed up as Eric Lindros with a Nordiques jersey. Our friends from Quebec really didn't like it," Legault said, in French, with a smile. "Isabelle was next to me dressed as a hockey puck."
In 1991, Lindros, originally from London, Ontario, passed on an opportunity to play for the Quebec Nordiques. He later played for the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.
In his TikTok video, Premier Legault also recommended a frightening book he read recently, the novel Proies by Quebec writer and winner of the Governor General's Award for French-language fiction, Andrée A. Michaud.
"It's about three teenagers who spend a weekend in the forest and are attacked. Believe me, it's the real deal," he explains.
On Facebook and Twitter, Legault also shared a photo with a pumpkin decorated with a fleur-de-lis.