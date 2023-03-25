Joe Biden Roasted The Toronto Maple Leafs On Parliament Hill & Received A Standing Ovation
Sorry not sorry, Leafs!
The President of the United States of America Joe Biden paid a visit to Canada's capital city on March 24, 2023, for the first time since being elected in 2020. Biden spoke to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons — discussing topics including immigration and national security. However, the 46th president of the U.S. also took a minute to talk about sports.
"Our labour unions cross borders," Biden began. "So do our sports leagues. Baseball, basketball, hockey...I have to say, I like your teams, except the Leafs."
His stance on the Toronto Maple Leafs led the House of Commons to erupt in a fit of laughter, applause and one or two boos. In fact, it didn't take much time before nearly every member stood up and gave President Biden a standing ovation — with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau being among those who applauded Biden's controversial statement.
Biden quickly clarified his reasoning. "I'll tell you why. They (Leafs) beat the Philadelphia Flyers back in January, that's why! I married a Philly girl; if I didn’t say that, I’d be sleeping alone, fellas. I like you, but not that much," Biden said with a smile.
Considering Montreal and Toronto's ongoing hockey feud between the Leafs and the Habs, Biden's anti-Leafs stance is a major win for Canadiens fans…and the Senators, Flames, Cancucks, Oilers and Jets, but mainly the Habs.
