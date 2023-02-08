François Legault Accidentally Spoke In English First In Ottawa & He Switched It Up Real Fast
"Thank you, Heather... Non, je vais y aller en français, moi."
Canada's premiers gathered in Ottawa this past week for a health care meeting alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Premiers have been pushing the federal government to increase funding through the Canada Health Transfer from 22% to 35%.
\u201cRencontre avec les premiers ministres des provinces et territoires, avant la rencontre avec le premier ministre du Canada. Le gouvernement f\u00e9d\u00e9ral doit augmenter sa part du financement des d\u00e9penses de sant\u00e9 qui ne s\u2019\u00e9l\u00e8ve qu\u2019\u00e0 22%.\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1675731060
During the moments leading up to the official meeting, the premiers were able to speak with members of the press, of course in English or French — a language combo Quebec Premier François Legault mistakenly decided to go for.
Legault and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson spoke with reporters in Ottawa. Heather introduced Legault, stating that he would be addressing the media "in French." Well, when Legault stepped up to the podium, it seems as if he forgot all about his Quebec roots, addressing the crowd in English before quickly switching over to French.
"Thank you, Heather, so I am happy…" Legault started off before realizing he was speaking in English.
"Non, je vais y aller en français, moi," Legault said, laughing off the language mishap with the rest of the room.
A clip of Legault's lapse in the French language was posted on CTV Montreal's TikTok page and the comments did not hold back.
"Even the premier's first instinct is English," one comment wrote. "He remembered il est au Québec icitte," another user hilariously wrote.
"This was actually funny," another commented and to be fair, it lowkey was. Not only was Legault's English start worth chuckling over, but his reaction was the true icing on the cake. "Bro really said 🤪," another wrote, and we simply cannot deal.