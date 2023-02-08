francois legault

François Legault Accidentally Spoke In English First In Ottawa & He Switched It Up Real Fast

"Thank you, Heather... Non, je vais y aller en français, moi."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
​Quebec Premier François Legault speaks with reporters in Ottawa ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health care meeting with Canada's premiers.

Quebec Premier François Legault speaks with reporters in Ottawa ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health care meeting with Canada's premiers.

CPAC

Canada's premiers gathered in Ottawa this past week for a health care meeting alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Premiers have been pushing the federal government to increase funding through the Canada Health Transfer from 22% to 35%.

During the moments leading up to the official meeting, the premiers were able to speak with members of the press, of course in English or French — a language combo Quebec Premier François Legault mistakenly decided to go for.

Legault and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson spoke with reporters in Ottawa. Heather introduced Legault, stating that he would be addressing the media "in French." Well, when Legault stepped up to the podium, it seems as if he forgot all about his Quebec roots, addressing the crowd in English before quickly switching over to French.

"Thank you, Heather, so I am happy…" Legault started off before realizing he was speaking in English.

"Non, je vais y aller en français, moi," Legault said, laughing off the language mishap with the rest of the room.

A clip of Legault's lapse in the French language was posted on CTV Montreal's TikTok page and the comments did not hold back.

"Even the premier's first instinct is English," one comment wrote. "He remembered il est au Québec icitte," another user hilariously wrote.

"This was actually funny," another commented and to be fair, it lowkey was. Not only was Legault's English start worth chuckling over, but his reaction was the true icing on the cake. "Bro really said 🤪," another wrote, and we simply cannot deal.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...