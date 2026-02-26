'Go Habs Go!' is finally coming back to Montreal buses after last year's language controversy

The STM was forced to switch to "Allez Canadiens Allez!" last year by Quebec's language watchdog.

An STM bus with "Allez! Canadiens Allez!" displayed on the screen.

A bus is seen with the expression "Allez! Canadiens Allez!" in Montreal on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Christinne Muschi | The Canadian Press
Writer

Montreal's transit agency says the "Go Habs Go!" slogan will return to some city buses next month after the provincial language watchdog authorized the use of the English expression.

The story made headlines last year after the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) pressured the agency to scrub the word "go" from the electronic screens on buses used to cheer on the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and other sports teams.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 'Go Habs Go' just got benched from STM buses and Canadiens fans are pissed

But the language watchdog reversed course after public outcry and a declaration by the province's French-language minister that the expression "Go Habs Go" is part of Quebec culture.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says it hadn't changed the messages until now because the update had to be done individually for each bus during periods of maintenance.

The agency says the word "go" should be back on some buses by March, while others will continue to use the French "allez."

The agency says the choice of French or English slogans has been made in consultation with each sports team. Women's sports teams will also be included in the messages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

oqlf stm montreal canadiens
