A Montreal restaurant was just issued over $10k in MAPAQ fines — and it's not the first time

The restaurant faced similar fines last year.

Le Platana restaurant in Montreal.

Le Platana, an Ivorian restaurant at 361 Bernard Street West, was ordered to pay $10,900 in fines following four infractions that took place in 2024.

A restaurant in Montreal's Mile-End is facing a hefty bill after Quebec food safety inspectors flagged a series of violations over the past year.

According to records published by the province's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Le Platana, an Ivorian restaurant at 361 Bernard Street West, was ordered to pay $10,900 in fines following four infractions that took place in 2024. All four judgments were handed down by the Montreal municipal court in February 2026.


What were the violations?

All four MAPAQ infractions were tied to cleanliness and sanitation issues at the restaurant. Here is how the fines broke down:

  • $3,600 fine for unclean premises, equipment, and utensils used for food preparation, storage, and service. Infraction dated October 8, 2024, judged February 9, 2026.
  • $3,000 fine for failure to keep the premises free of contaminants, including insects, rodents, or their droppings. Infraction dated October 8, 2024, judged February 9, 2026.
  • $2,800 fine for the same cleanliness violation tied to premises and equipment. Infraction dated May 15, 2024, judged February 5, 2026.
  • $1,500 fine for failure to keep the location free of contaminants or pests. Infraction dated July 17, 2024, judged February 5, 2026.

Not the first time

This is not the first run-in Le Platana has had with MAPAQ. The restaurant was also fined a total of $2,500 in 2025 for similar cleanliness-related violations, bringing its total penalties across both years to $13,400.

Is it still safe to eat there?

MAPAQ says that when a restaurant remains open after receiving fines, it means the issues have been corrected and follow-up inspections have been carried out. Temporary closures of businesses are only ordered when there is an immediate risk to public health, and no such measure was taken in this case.

