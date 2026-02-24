Quebec's newest indoor water park is just a short drive from Montreal and it opens this week
Looking to do spring break on a budget?
After years of delays, an indoor water park on Montreal's South Shore is officially opening this week.
Oceania, located at 107 rue de l'Industrie in Beloeil, will open its doors on Saturday, February 28 at 9 a.m., according to a new report from Noovo Info, which was given exclusive access to the facility ahead of opening day. The official grand opening is planned for the end of March.
According to its website, Oceania spans 85,000 square feet of fully covered space. It bills itself as "Quebec's ultimate indoor water park," and is designed to feel like a tropical getaway year-round. Oceania offers 12 attractions in total, including waterslides, an indoor surfing experience, an adventurous lazy river, and a kids' splash zone.
Construction on the 135,000 square foot complex began back in February 2020, with an opening originally planned for 2021. But the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in everything, as construction costs skyrocketed, financing had to be restructured, and a falling out with the original engineering team caused further setbacks.
Noovo reported that the project, developed by Groupe Lobato, was initially budgeted at $34.5 million. The final cost has climbed to $47 million and could reach $48 million by the end of the year. The Quebec government contributed financial assistance, including loans and grants, back in September 2020.
Beyond the water attractions, the complex will have an arcade and a restaurant with a liquor licence, with the possibility of additional dining options down the road. A virtual reality experience is also in the works. The park plans to staff roughly 150 lifeguards, mostly teenagers and young adults, along with about 50 additional employees covering reception, maintenance, security, and food service.
One thing that will not be ready for opening day: the hotel adjacent to the complex. According to Noovo Info, a contractual dispute with the hotel's owners has pushed that opening back to a later date.
The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices are:
- $49 for guests 48 inches (122 cm) and taller
- $42 for children 47 inches (120 cm) and under
- $30 for accompanying parents of children aged 2 and under, who get in free
There are 400 parking spots on site. The park is located at 107 rue de l'Industrie in Beloeil, making it easily accessible from the South Shore.
Oceania is not the only major indoor water park being built in the greater Montreal area. Mōrea Parc Aquatique, a $175 to $200 million resort-style complex, is planned for Cité Mirabel, roughly 45 minutes north of Montreal near Highway 15.
That project promises more than 20 water attractions, two connected hotels, a spa, restaurants, a 1,500-seat theatre, and a massive convention centre. Construction on the first phase is set to begin in the summer of 2026, with the water park and first hotel expected to open in 2028.
