You can now stay at the iconic cottage from 'Heated Rivalry' — and it's less than $300/night
By now, most Canadians have at least heard of Heated Rivalry. The Montreal-set Crave series recently became the streamer's most-watched original of all time, sparked a viral red carpet moment with Prime Minister Mark Carney, and turned "Hollanov" into a household name.
Now, fans can take their obsession with the hockey romance series one step further.
Barlochan Cottage, the Ontario retreat that became one of the most talked-about settings of the series, is being listed on Airbnb for the first time. Bookings open on March 3 at 12 p.m. ET.
Tucked away in Torrance, Muskoka, the three-bedroom cottage sleeps six and sits on nearly 400 feet of private waterfront on Lake Muskoka. Inside, you will find floor-to-ceiling windows, a cozy living room made for ginger-ale-fueled game nights, and an open kitchen where guests can recreate some of the show's more memorable moments — late-night tuna melts, burger flips, and smoothie rituals included.
The exterior of the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb
Outside, there is a walk-out patio, a fire pit, Muskoka chairs, a BBQ, kayaks, canoes, and a sandy beach entry.
The interior of the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb
The property is hosted by Jayne's Cottages and is about six hours from Montreal by car, making it a very doable weekend getaway for anyone looking to live out their Hollanov fantasy in real life.
The interior of the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb
As for the price: stays are listed at $248.10 CAD per night, a subtle nod that observant fans will immediately clock. The numbers are a reference to the jersey numbers of Shane Hollander (No. 24) and Ilya Rozanov (No. 81).
To mark the occasion, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Children's Foundation of Muskoka, which supports kids from economically disadvantaged homes with access to sports, recreation, and other programs.
It is worth noting that the show's success has already had a measurable impact on the region. Searches for Muskoka cottage rentals have jumped 40% since Heated Rivalry became a worldwide sensation last December.
Barlochan Cottage can be booked at airbnb.com starting March 3.