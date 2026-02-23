Quebec is about to change when stores can stay open and it affects the whole province
Quebec is one of the only places in North America that still legislates store opening hours.
If you work a typical 9-to-5, chances are the weekend is when you catch up on errands. The problem is, in Quebec, Sunday evening shopping has never really been a thing.
That could soon change in a big way.
The Quebec government announced today that non-food retailers across the entire province will be able to stay open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, starting March 11, 2026. The change comes in the form of a one-year voluntary pilot project, meaning stores can choose whether or not to take advantage of the extended hours.
Samuel Poulin, Quebec's minister for the economy and small and medium-sized businesses, made the announcement this morning. "Several entrepreneurs across Quebec wanted more flexibility when it comes to their business hours," he said in a statement. "With this pilot project, we're responding to their request and giving them the room they need to better welcome their customers. It's a strong gesture in terms of deregulation and we're proud of it."
The pilot applies to non-food retailers, like shops, boutiques, hardware stores, markets, and other points of sale. Grocery stores and pharmacies aren't included since they already operate under different rules, and certain businesses with existing exemptions are also excluded.
As we covered back in December, this has been in the works for a while. A smaller pilot launched in October 2025 let retailers in Gatineau, Laval, and Saint-Georges stay open until 8 p.m. on weekends. Today's announcement replaces those three city-specific projects with a single province-wide one that extends the hours further and opens it up to retailers in every municipality in Quebec.
The regulation will be published in the Gazette officielle du Québec on February 25. How long these extended hours stick around after the pilot year will depend on how businesses and shoppers actually respond.