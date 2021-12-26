Trending Topics

6 Great Boxing Day 2021 Deals In Quebec So You Can Spoil Yourself (Or Your BFF) Guilt-Free

We deserve it! 🤑

Whether you've been waiting for the right opportunity to treat yourself or you racked up cash and gift cards over the holidays, now's the perfect time to go shopping because Boxing Day sales are here!

Looking for a new TV? Glittery makeup to wear on New Year's Eve? A present for your cousin/mom/bestie who has a big birthday coming up? A bunch of stores in Montreal and Quebec are offering incredible discounts! Warning: These deals may make you want to max out your credit card, but if you use them wisely, you can save money on stuff you actually need.

Best Buy

Best Buy

When: Starting December 24 online and December 26 in store

Details: Once again this year, Best Buy is offering big discounts in store and online. If you're a fitness enthusiast and want to analyze your progress, this Fitbit watch is $140 off — a great way to start your New Year's resolutions on the right foot (literally). The company offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Sephora

Lenutaidi | Dreamstime

When: Until January 1, 2022

Details: Sephora is offering you an extra 20% off all sale items this holiday season. However, this deal is only available to Beauty Insider members. You will need to enter the code YEARENDSALE at checkout to take advantage of the offer. It's free to become a Beauty Insider member, so if you were thinking of joining the program, now's the time.

Costco

Costco

When: While supplies last

Details: Costco is offering Boxing Day discounts on electronics, appliances and many other items. Many of these low prices are only available online, so get out your Costco card to take advantage of them.

Bureau en Gros

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

When: Starting December 25 at midnight online and December 26 in stores

Details: Bureau en Gros, known for its electronics, office supplies and art supplies, announced its post-Christmas sale this week. The company is also offering free and super fast delivery — just one to two days to get your package to your doorstep. If you're in the market for a MacBook, the store is offering $100 off select models.

Hudson's Bay

When: Starting December 24, 2021

Details: The famous Canadian department store is offering up to 70% off several items in store and online — shoes, home goods, men's and women's clothing... there's something for everyone. This could be your chance to stock up for the coldest months of winter.

Walmart

When: Starting December 24 for online sales

Details: Walmart is kicking off its week of post-Christmas sales. You'll be able to take advantage of free shipping on orders over $35 and free returns (some conditions apply).

