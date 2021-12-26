6 Great Boxing Day 2021 Deals In Quebec So You Can Spoil Yourself (Or Your BFF) Guilt-Free

You'll be able to find everything from electronics and home furnishings to clothing and everyday necessities.
All of the stores have online shopping if you don't feel like braving the cold and most are offering free delivery with a minimum purchase for the sale week.
So, whether you were especially naughty this year and Santa didn't bring you what you were pining for, or if you just want to treat yourself to a few special gifts, check out these 20 stores for some of the best Boxing Day sales around Quebec.
PlayStation
When: Sales have already begun – Jan 2
Where: Online and various retailers around Quebec
If Santa didn't bring you everything you wanted, check out Sony PlayStation's major Boxing Day sales. There are deals on games and the PS4 bundle that was introduced during Black Friday will be back.
Article
When: December 26 - 31
Where: Online
I love Article, I want to live in every photo on its Insta. This year the online furniture store has discounts up to 20% off starting next week.
Costco
When: TBA
Where: Locations around Quebec
Costco Canada has yet to release its info for its Boxing Day sale. But if you missed out on last month's Black Friday sale, this is usually when you can pick up some more deals.
There are already some great pre-Christmas sales, and a referral bonus if you sign up a friend (available until January 2).
In years past, Costco Canada's Boxing Day sales have included major discounts on electronics.
Altitude Sports
When: December 25 - Jan 9 (different brands will have different promotional windows)
Where: Online
This is the perfect time of year to grab outdoor sportswear at massively discounted prices. With Altitude's sale, you can save up to 40% on over 250 major brands.
The newly launched Vallier brand (think hi-tech warmth with streamlined silhouettes) will also have promotions of up to 30% off from December 25 - 30.
H&M
When: Pre-sales have already started
Where: Locations around Quebec
If its Boxing Day sale is anything like its Black Friday sale, expect lots of crowds. H&M already has a few pre-sales springing up and you can get up to 70% off all the fast-fashion items your closet needs.
Adidas
When: Now until December 31
Where: Online
Why wait until next week when you can start buying today. Adidas is offering up an extra 50% off outlet styles and 40% off select shoes and clothing. Just use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.
Walmart
When: December 26 - January 2
Where: Locations around Quebec
The sales go on all week at Walmart. You can browse the sales online starting on Christmas Day and once the new lower price kicks in on December 26, you don't even have to go in-store to make your purchases.
Home Depot
When: December 26
Where: Locations around Quebec
Head to Home Depot for all your house reno needs, they have a huge selection of outdoor power, tools, furniture, storage solutions, home décor, kitchen and bathroom accessories.
The Brick
When:
Online: December 24; 4 p.m.
In store: December 26; 6 a.m.
Where: Locations around Quebec
If you're looking for some big furniture or appliance purchases in 2020, it may be the time to check out The Brick now. It has 80% off leather sofas and is giving away $100 gift certificates to the first people in line and free Amazon Echos with purchases of $1299.
Nintendo
When: December 24 - 31
Where: Retailers online and around Quebec (like Amazon.ca, Best Buy, EB Games and Walmart)
Nintendo has a host of can't-beat prices starting on Christmas Eve. The gaming company is even offering a $399 CAD Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a copy of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (an $80 title) for no additional cost.
Best Buy
When: Online December 26; 6 p.m.
Where: Locations around Quebec
There are already a few early releases but the real deals will be on Boxing Day. You can deck out everything in your entire house at this tech and appliance giant.
Right now, televisions and small household appliances are hundreds of dollars off!
Banana Republic
When: Now until supplies last
Where: Locations around Quebec
If you need to update your office wardrobe or are looking for something extra for a holiday party, check out Banana Republic's sales.
Available now, you can get an extra 50% off your purchases with no checkout code. Of course, some exclusions apply.
The Bay
When: December 26
Where: Locations around Quebec
Is there ever a week, weekend or even a day that Canada's iconic department store doesn't have some kind of deal? The answer is no. So expect to see savings throughout all of its departments.
Pharmaprix
When: Sales have already started on select items
Where: Locations around Quebec
Pharmaprix has some excellent deals throughout the store, but the beauty department is where it's at. Save on perfumes, lotions, and even hair removal kits during the holidays. The best part is if you order online and spend $50 or more there is free delivery.
Indigo/Chapters
When: December 25 - Jan 1
Where: Locations around Quebec
Indigo's Boxing Week sale covers all your book, toys, and electronics needs. Fingers crossed it will also have a sale on its famous and completely impractical (though loved) reading socks.
IKEA
When: December 26
Where: Locations around Quebec
IKEA is gearing up for its second-biggest sale day after Black Friday with deals on everything ranging from up to 20% off candles to 15% off dining room furniture.
Ardene
When: December 26 - 31
Where: Locations around Quebec
Now that Ardene has taken over the old Forever 21 store on Ste-Catherine, it's even easier to access. While it can scale young, it has great cheap costume jewelry and Christmas pajamas. Sales are up to 70% off and door crashers start at $5 — you can't beat those prices.
The Source
When: Dec 25 - December 27 (a pre-Boxing Week sale has already started)
Where: Locations around Quebec
If you need last-minute gifts you can start shopping today with the early boxing week sale and save up to 55% on select items. But if you can wait it out, the real sale is for two days only starting Christmas day with some awesome door crasher prices.
Sephora
When: Sales have already begun
Where: Locations around Quebec
Sephora doesn't waste any time. Though not under the umbrella of Boxing Day, there are currently over 300 products that are up to 50% off and there are a host of free trial size products with minimum purchases. Hurry, these products don't usually last for long.
