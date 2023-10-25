This Grocery Store Under 2 Hours From Montreal Is Like Canadian Trader Joe's
With everything from sloppy joe pies to maple stroopwafels.
When you think of a quirky, customer-friendly grocery store with a dedicated following, Trader Joe's might come to mind. But, for shoppers in Ontario, and savvy Montrealers, it's all about Farm Boy.
Founded in 1981 in Cornwall, Ontario, Farm Boy has expanded significantly over the years. The grocery chain now has 47 stores spread across the province, but the closest one to Montreal is the original location about an hour and forty minutes away by car or train.
Much of Farm Boy's appeal can be likened to its American counterpart. With an eclectic product range and commitment to local produce, it's hardly surprising that Farm Boy is sometimes called the "Canadian Trader Joe's."
The fresh produce section at Farm Boy grocery store, under a sign that reads "farm to fork."Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Farm Boy experience
One of Farm Boy's standout features is its impressive selection of organic and local products. The chain has made a significant mark by supporting local farmers and producers. The shelves are lined with seasonal rotations at peak flavour.
Farm Boy’s private label products have also become sought-after items, much like Trader Joe’s infamous Green Goddess salad dressing and stroopwafel cookies. Prices are reasonable and in many cases quite competitive.
There are flavourful Farm Boy brand sodas in raspberry, clementine, mango lime, and more ($1.99), a range of fresh dressings including lemon garlic and raspberry honey ($5.99), and even a variety of mini stroopwafels, like caramel, vanilla and Canadian maple ($3.99).
A selection of cheese at Farm Boy, including a seasonal pumpkin spiced gouda shaped like a ghost.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Farm Boy’s deli section stocks fresh meals, salads, and a selection of artisan cheeses. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in the bakery’s assortment of fresh pastries, pies, and cakes. For the more health-conscious, the store has vegan, gluten-free, and organic choices that rival any specialty health food store.
Unique offerings
While Trader Joe’s has its cult favorites, Farm Boy answers back with must-try items like Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars and Sloppy Joe Pie. Their house brand goes beyond the usual with samosas that range from the classic beef to more adventurous picks like fried chicken and tofu. Ever thought of a jalapeño popper inside a chicken breast? Well, it's there, and it delivers a kick. (Other options include bacon cheddar and cranberry feta chicken).
Not to be outdone, their Pumpkin Pecan Crunch Pie is a fall dessert lover's dream. You get the creamy pumpkin pie base topped with caramelized brown sugar pecans, held together by a solid crust. It's the best of both worlds, a two-in-one pie deal.
Every aisle leads to a new creative discovery. The store layout is easy to navigate, staff members are friendly and well-informed, and there's often a lively ambiance with occasional tastings.
Unique butters from Farm Boy, including pumpkin seed butter and tri-nut butter blend.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Farm Boy has expanded its product offerings to meet growing dietary preferences. As food allergies and specialized diets become more common, the store has increased its gluten-free, dairy-free, keto-friendly, and plant-based options.
The store's vegan cheese range includes poutine-style cheese curds, smoked gouda, cheddar, feta, and parmesan, among others, for around $6. The cheeses are made from plant-based ingredients but aim to match the taste and texture of traditional dairy cheeses.
The verdict
While Trader Joe's has its special place in the hearts of many Americans, Farm Boy is proving that Canada has its own contender in the world of quirky, quality-focused grocery stores. For Montreal residents, the under two-hour drive is definitnely worth the trip.
The cookie aisle at Farm Boy with $4 boxes of biscotti and $6 chocolate chip cookies.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
For those on the hunt for a grocery store with personality, quality offerings, and a commitment to the community, Farm Boy is a destination that shouldn’t be missed.
Farm Boy
Where: 814 Sydney Street, Cornwall, Ontario