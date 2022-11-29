9 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are Totally Worth Crossing The U.S. Border
Road trip anyone?
No trip to Burlington, Vermont is complete without a stopover at Trader Joe's. Although the grocery chain isn't available anywhere in Canada (shockingly) you can get your hands on some of Joe's best bites only 90 minutes from Montreal.
All you need is a car and your passport and you'll be moments away from unique organic food items that you honestly didn't know you needed in your life.
From quick dinner options and snacks perfect for the holidays all the way to refreshing beverages and sweet spreads, here are nine Trader Joe's food items that are totally worth the road trip.
Sparkling Juice Beverage
Trader Joe's Sparkling Strawberry Juice Beverage.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Trader Joe's sparkling juice beverages are simply unmatched. Although the watermelon flavour was out of stock, you can never go wrong with strawberry. The subtle sweetness and strawberry flavours are delish, however, if strawberry isn't your cup of tea you can also opt for pineapple, peach and pomegranate.
Mixed Nut Butter
Trader Joe's Mixed Nut Butter.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Trader Joe's nut butter is made up of a mix of dry roasted and salted almonds, cashews, walnuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts and pecans — making it the ultimate nut spread.
Chickenless Crispy Tenders
Trader Joe's Chickenless Crispy Tenders.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The Chickenless Crispy Tenders are a great veggie option for when you're looking for a quick and delish bite to eat. Although they are made entirely from soy and whole grains, these tenders will have you feeling like your noshing on a McDee's nugget meal.
Sweet & Salty Snack Mix
Trader Joe's Sweet & Salty Snack Mix.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Okay, I don't know what Joe is putting in these, but one bite and you are hooked! The Sweet & Salty Snack Mix is loaded with a variety of nuts and a chocolate drizzle that keeps you coming back for more and more.
Macaroni & Cheese
Trader Joe's Macaroni & Cheese.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Step aside KD, 'cause Trader Joe's Macaroni & Cheese is giving you a run for your money. While you might think that any boxed mac n' cheese would taste the same, you are sorely mistaken. There's something about the creaminess of Trader Joe's macaroni and cheese that makes it so much better than your typical Kraft Dinner or Annie's.
Fried Olive Bites
Trader Joe's Fried Olive Bites.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just feel like having something crispy, salty and gooey, these olive bites are a total must-try. While they don't measure up to nonna's real-deal stuffed olives, they are certainly a close second.
Butter Toffee Pretzels
Trader Joe's Butter Toffee Pretzels.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The Butter Toffee Pretzels are a complete game-changer in the world of snacking. If you're a fan of caramel popcorn, then this needs to be in your pantry ASAP. The lightly coated pretzels come with just the right amount of sweetness, but if you want more, dig a bit deeper into the bag where you'll find pretzels stuck together with heaps of toffee all over 'em.
Dark Chocolate Stars
Trader Joe's dark chocolate stars.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
A holiday must! While you might be thinking, "shortbread cookies...really?" These aren't just your ordinary shortbread cookies. For starters, they're dark chocolate covered and star-shaped. But the real game changer is the irresistible mix of creamy and crunchy.
Incredisauce & Magnifisauce
Trader Joe's Incredisauce and Magnifisauce.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Once you buy these, you'll be putting them on everything. French fries, burgers, nuggets, pizza — you name it, it goes on it. While the Magnifisauce packs more of a flavourful punch than the Incredisauce does, both will serve you well.