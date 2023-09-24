9 Favourite Trader Joe's Products You Can Get Without Even Leaving Canada
Some TJ's treats are hidden in plain sight.
Montreal is famed for its food culture with award-winning restaurants, cafés and boulangeries at every turn. But even in this culinary hotspot, there's an unmistakable void: no Trader Joe’s. It's a curious omission in such a food-loving city. But, if you're yearning for TJ's specialties, Canada might have alternatives closer than you think.
Trader Joe’s may not be expanding to Canada anytime soon, but most of the trendy and seasonal fare you can find on TJ’s shelves have nearly identical options on standard Canadian supermarket shelves. While you won’t spot that familiar TJ’s logo, the essence of what it offers might just be hidden at your favourite déppanneur or corner store.
A behind-the-scenes look into Trader Joe’s reveals a strategic approach to its product range. By agreeing not to disclose original suppliers, Trader Joe’s procures products at significant discounts, buying directly in bulk from major brands like PepsiCo and securing recipes akin to Starbucks' La Boulange. Insiders have even hinted that some producers double-dip, offering their goods under both the Trader Joe’s and Kirkland Signature labels.
The tactic isn't exclusive to Trader Joe’s. Many companies, including giants like President’s Choice, No Name, Selection, Amazon Basics, and Life, have embraced generic brands, placing them side by side with premium counterparts on store shelves.
Direct suppliers for Trader Joe’s are a closely guarded secret. Typically, ties to specific producers only emerge during recall notices when products trace back to a common origin. Of course, that means many beloved TJ's products are available under different brands, waiting to be discovered right under our noses.
So, if you're eager to get a taste of Trader Joe’s without crossing the border, here's a curated list of local products that will fix your FOMO:
1000-Day Aged Gouda
A slab of 1,000 Day Gouda Cheese from Trader Joe's. Right: A wheel of 1,000 Day Gouday from Landana.
@traderjoesfoodreviews | Instagram, Courtesy of Supermarché PA.
Where: Supermarché PA, 1420, rue du Parc (downtown Montreal); 5242, rue Parc (Plateau/Mile End); 5157, av. de Courtrai (The Triangle)
Cost: $11.67 for around 300g
Reason to try: While Trader Joe’s has a select import of what sounds like a uniquely named cheese, the staple of Dutch gouda is available in Montreal at Supermarché PA. Landana, the producer also makes a 500-day variety that is sold at Costco. The cheese is on the harder side, offering a sharp flavour and perfect cracker consistency — a must-have on any cheese plate.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels. Right: President's Choice Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's, Courtesy of President's Choice.
Where: Provigo, Maxi and Loblaws
Cost: $8.99 for 680g
Reason to try: These dangerously addictive crunchy pretzel shells filled with peanut butter are something you won't be able to keep at home too long because they disappear so quickly. You can find the snack at most places that sell President’s Choice products, as well as at Costco.
Almond Butter
Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Almond Butter. Right: Kirkland's Creamy Almond Butter.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Costco.
Where: Costco locations
Cost: $12.49
Reason to try: These two are nearly identical in flavour, consistency and ingredients. The branding on the jar even looks similar. You can’t go wrong with any type of butter really, and the almond variety is no exception.
3-Seed Beet Crackers
Trader Joe's 3 Seed Beet Crackers. Right: Garcia 3 Seed Sweet Beetroot Crackers from Costco.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Costco.
Where: Costco locations
Cost: $12.99
Reason to try: You’ve got the gouda for your charcuterie board, next, you need some crackers. These beet crackers are nearly the same, both feature three kinds of seeds and are made with beet juice. Tangy but sweet, they taste great on their own but really hit their stride with cheese, or any kind of butter.
Toasted Sesame Salad Dressing
Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing from Trader Joe's. Right: Bottles of Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Supermarché PA.
Where: Supermarché PA, 1420, rue du Parc (downtown Montreal); 5242, rue Parc (Plateau/Mile End); 5157, av. de Courtrai (The Triangle)
Cost: $7.99 for 236ml
Reason to try: These salad dressings are nearly identical, with the Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing offering a regular version of Trader Joe’s Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing, but about 10 calories lighter. Otherwise, the ingredients and nutritional facts are very similar.
Spicy Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Chili & Lime Flavored. Right: Taco-Litos Spicy Chile N' Lime.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Snak King.
Where: Deps and specialty snack stores
Cost: $5.99 for 3.5oz
Reason to try: Both these zesty treats deliver crunch, spice, and citrus, with neither outshining the other in terms of flavour. If you blended the contents of both bags, distinguishing one from the other would become a challenge — they might as well have shared a production line. In 2021, Snak King was outed as one of Trader Joe’s suppliers following a product recall. There's also a Taki's version available at Walmarts in Canada.
Cookie Butter
Speculoos Cookie Butter Spread. Right: Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Lotus Biscoff.
Where: Most grocery stores
Cost: $8.99 for 400g
Reason to try: TJ’s Cookie Butter 'spread' to cult status in the US in 2015 after the widely popular European Biscoff Spread made it to North America. The two are very similar and the European favourite is available at your local Provigo, or dep, if you’re looking to add some cookie to your cookie, sweeten up a croissant or just eat a spoonful straight out of the jar.
Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate from Trader Joe's. Right: Starbucks' Cold Brew Concentrate.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of Starbucks.
Where: Walmart, 5400, rue Jean-talon Ouest (The Triangle); 6700, ch. De La Cote-des-Neiges (CdN); 6797, blvd Newman (Lasalle)
Cost: $11.97 for 956ml
Reason to try: Trader Joe’s cold brew coffee concentrate is a favourite perk-me-up that many swear by, but a nearly identical product is offered by Starbucks. The two companies have been known to work together in the past, with La Boulange being a main supplier of TJ’s bread products before Starbucks dissolved the brand and took on their recipes.
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Pumpkin Pie Spice from Trader Joe's. Right: PC's Pumpkin Pie Spice.
Courtesy of Trader Joe's. Courtesy of President's Choice.
Where: Provigo, Maxi and Loblaws
Cost: $6.49 for 50g
Reason to try: Pumpkin Spice season is now upon us, and if you want to add some spice of your coffee at home or fall baked goods, you can keep your mortar and pestle in the cupboard. President’s Choice has you covered with no trip across the border needed or risk of nutmeg overdose. Or, if you want to mix the two, try Montreal Nutmeg Melons.