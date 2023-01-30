7 Of Trader Joe's Most Popular Items To Add To Your U.S. Shopping List
The Customer Choice Awards have spoken. 🏆
Trader Joe's stocks the stuff of pantry dreams with affordable must-haves, like $3 wine, diner mac 'n' cheese, and, of course, cookie butter. Since it's not easy to get their products in Canada (yet), you might want to get your shopping list prepped before your next U.S. road trip.
Here are this year's top-rated TJ items, according to the 2023 Customer Choice Awards:
Chili & Lime Flavoured Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $2.99 USD
Reason to try: These zesty gluten-free chips were voted the best overall Trader Joe's item and the store's best snack. The rolled tortillas are crunchy and flavoured with chili and lime, but not too spicy. The shape also makes them ideal for dipping.
Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $3.99 USD
Reason to try: This seasonal drink is a blend of Honeycrisp apple juice and fizzy water that's a little sweet and tastes like autumn in a glass. It beat out the Triple Ginger Brew and Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer to claim the top spot among TJ's beverages.
Cheddar with Caramelized Onions
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $9.99/lb USD
Reason to try: This cheddar cheese comes with caramelized onions, so you can make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich. The pairing is inspired by the British ploughman’s lunch of cheese and chutney.
Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $4.49 USD
Reason to try: This Butter Chicken meal is ready to heat and eat. You'll find chunks of meat coated in a curry of tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger and butter and paired with fragrant basmati rice.
Scented Candles
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $3.99 USD
Reason to try: These seasonal candles are made with a soy-wax blend that's paraben-free and will burn for up to 20 hours and come in seasonal flavours like Peony Blossom, Cedar Balsam, Honeycrisp Apple, Vanilla Pumpkin and Mango Tangerine!
Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $3.79 USD
Reason to try: These mini ice creams come in chocolate-covered cones and lots of flavours, including coffee bean, peppermint and pumpkin ginger. Each box comes with eight cones and fans say the size makes for a perfect post-dinner dessert.
Kale & Cashew Pesto
Courtesy of Trader Joe's.
Price: $3.99 USD
Reason to try: This vegan spread is perfect for pasta or marinades, it also into a perfect chip dip. The pesto combines kale, cashew butter and basil with olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. It's fresh and creamy, so you won't even miss parmesan.