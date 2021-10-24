Health Canada Has Recalled 44 Different Hand Sanitizers Since March 2021
Make sure to check yours — two new ones were recently added to the recall list.
Since the start of the pandemic, hand sanitizers have become an integral part of our daily lives. But, it seems some could present possible health risks and that's why Health Canada indicated on its website that 44 hydroalcoholic gels are subject to a recall since March 2021.
On October 22, the government released a news release informing the public that it updated the list of hand sanitizers that may be hazardous to health by adding two new products.
Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.'s 80% ethanol spray sanitizer lots dc2005np001, db042120, dc2005np002 and db42120, which expire in April 2023, are affected because they're "not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol."
"Hand sanitizers that contain unacceptable grades of ethanol, undeclared impurities at elevated levels, or unauthorized denaturants have not been reviewed for safety or efficacy," the government website claimed.
Rock Spirits' Topical Solution Hydroalcoholic Gel with 80% Antiseptic Alcohol, which expires in April, May and June 2022, is also being recalled because it "contains undisclosed impurities, acetaldehyde at high levels."
On its website, Health Canada stated that "Hand sanitizer containing elevated levels of the impurity acetaldehyde may increase the risk of cancer."
Note that of all the lots recalled since March 2021, some could cause skin and respiratory irritation, drowsiness, headaches, and in the worst cases, death.
If you'd like to see the whole list of the 44 disinfectants recalled by the government since March, the causes of the recall and the possible consequences on your health, you can do so on Health Canada's website.
