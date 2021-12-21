The Government Of Canada Issued A Recall For Various Dry Shampoos And Dry Conditioners

Below are 15 examples. There are hundreds of items for sale. But for this list, we've only included items that are either for sale in Quebec or shippable with purchase.
To place a bid, you have to create a GC Surplus account. Auction end dates are clearly indicated on each item page.
Note that many of the links in this list will likely break once items are sold.
Men's Nike Air Jordans
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $120
Next minimum bid as of the time of writing: $360
Market price: This model is sold out on the Nike website, where they used to retail for $170. The starting bid represented a 30% discount
Details: Size 9.5 Men's Nike Air Jordan 1 MID SE
Auction ends: 12:38 p.m. December 13, 2021
Check them out
2014 Toyota Prius
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $9,439
Next minimum bid: $14,200
Market price: The 2014 Prius has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $26,105, according to AutoTrader.ca. The starting bid represented a 64% discount.
Details: GC Surplus cautions that it's not conducting an inspection, so the car may need unknown repairs.
Auction ends: 2:15 p.m. December 9, 2021
Check it out
Lululemon Jacket
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $100
Next minimum bid: $124.50
Market price: What looks like this exact jacket has an original price of $228, according to a Lululemon fan site.
Details: This Lululemon Cloud Crush Jacket is in size six.
Auction ends: 11:15 a.m. December 9, 2021
Check it out
Digital Keyboard
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $35
Next minimum bid: $72.03
Market price: It's sold out on Amazon, but this site says the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $255. The original bid represented an 86% discount.
Details: GC Surplus says this Casio CTK-3500 Digital Keyboard is still working despite some scratches and torn packaging.
Auction ends: 1:16 p.m. December 7, 2021
Check it out
Eau de Toilette
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $40
Next minimum bid: $285
Details: There are four items in this package sale: a 75 ml unit of L'eau Bleue d'Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake; a 100 ml unit of Visit for Men by Azzaro; a 125 ml unit of Chrome Legend, also by Azzaro; and a 100 ml unit of Incanto Pour Homme by Salvatore Ferragauso.
Market price:
Auction ends: 11:15 a.m. December 7
Check it out
Dolce & Gabbana Dress
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $1,200
Next minimum bid: $1,200
Details: The dress is size 42 EU. GC Surplus says there are "small damages" in the fabric.
Auction ends: 10:35 a.m. December 7, 2021
Check it out
Office Furniture
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $5
Next minimum bid: $5
Details: For $5 you could get: seven filing cabinets, three computer chairs, two bookcases, two desks, a set of lockers, a cabinet, a bench, a wooden chair and a coat hook.
Auction ends: 2:18 p.m. December 8, 2021
Check it out
Luxury Watch
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $190
Next minimum bid: $430
Market price: Before discounts on the JBW website, the watch retails for US$695. The starting bid represented a roughly 78% discount after currency conversion.
Details: Luxury Men's JBW Jet Setter III Watch
Auction ends: 2:03 p.m. December 8, 2021
Check it out
450 Hockey Cards
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $5
Next minimum bid: $255
Details: GC Surplus says the cards date from 1989 to 1991.
Auction ends: 8:25 a.m. December 7, 2021
Check them out
Chanel Blouse
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $1,100
Next minimum bid: $1,100
Details: According to VSP, this shirt is from Chanel's fall 2008 collection. GC Surplus says this one is a size 40.
Auction ends: 12:02 p.m. December 8, 2021
Check it out
10 Adjustable Standing Desks
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $5
Next minimum bid: $6.50
Details: This price includes 10 "partially disassembled" desks. GC Surplus says they "could require unknown repairs or parts."
Auction ends: 1:59 p.m. December 9, 2021
Check them out
Gucci Bag
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $450
Next minimum bid: $455
Market price: The same bag but in black sold for US$1,088.50 on Tradesy. The starting bid is roughly 32% of that price after currency conversion.
Details: Gucci 296855 Shoulder Bag
Auction ends: 1:03 p.m. December 7, 2021
Check it out
2014 Ford Escape
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $6,000
Next minimum bid: $6,100
Market price: The 2014 Ford Escape has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) between $24,499 and $35,699, according to AutoTrader.ca. The starting bid represented a 76% discount from the lower MSRP.
Other used Ford Escapes are listed on AutoTrader for between roughly $13,000 and $20,000.
Details: "This vehicle was used by inspectors from the maritime security who visited port mining sites," according to GC Surplus. While the site says vehicle maintenance is up to date, the battery is dead.
Auction ends: 2:17 p.m. December 13, 2021
Check it out
Zara Backpack
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $15
Next minimum bid: $42
Market price: There's no exact match on the Zara website, but new Zara backpacks can cost between $60 and $90.
Details: It's in its original packaging, according to GC Surplus.
Auction ends: 1:23 p.m. December 7, 2021
Check it out
Puma Running Shoes
GC Surplus
Starting bid: $20
Next minimum bid: $21.50
Market price: What looks like the same shoe is US$49.95 on Amazon.
Details: The shoes are in size 9.5 and are in their original packaging, GC Surplus says.
Auction ends: 12:25 p.m. December 13, 2021
Check them out