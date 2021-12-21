Trending Topics

The Government Of Canada Issued A Recall For Various Dry Shampoos And Dry Conditioners

The products are on recall because of a "chemical hazard."

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

Now's the time to check the products you've got lingering around in your bathroom because the Government of Canada issued a recall for various Herbal Essences and Pantene dry shampoo and dry conditioners, due to the "detection of benzene," which is classified as a "chemical hazard."

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the government's website explained.

Luckily, as of December 16, 2021, the company had not received any reports of injuries due to using the products listed in the recall.

Government of Canada

But, you should still make sure to check your bathroom for the following product names: Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Aerosol Spray; 50 g (Travel size), Herbal Essences Daily Detox Volume Crimson Orange & Mint Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray; 140 g, Herbal Essences Refresh Blue Ginger Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray; 140 g, Herbal Essences Revitalize Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray; 140 g, Pantene Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray; 140 g, Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist Aerosol Spray; 112 g, Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray; 120 g, and Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil Aerosol Spray; 112 g.

If you have any of the above products in your home, the Government of Canada suggests that you stop using them immediately, throw them out, and reach out to the company, whether it be Pantene or Herbal Essences, to get a refund.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


