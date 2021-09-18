News

These Chicken Cubes Recalled In Quebec Could Make You Sick & Here's What You Should Know

Beware of this frozen chicken brand.

These Chicken Cubes Recalled In Quebec Could Make You Sick & Here's What You Should Know
Louella38 | Dreamstime, Clearvista | Dreamstime

Those who buy frozen, pre-cooked diced chicken should be vigilant about a recent food product recalled in Quebec as well as in five other provinces.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a warning after Erie Meat Products Ltd. recalled its Silver Maple brand Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected products are 4.54 kilograms in size, including two 2.27 kilogram bags, and have a best before date marked "22 AL 28" or April 28, 2022.

No one has been reported ill yet, but CFIA says food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria could make you sick — even if the food doesn't smell or look spoiled. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

This recall has a Class 2 hazard classification, meaning "there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems." Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk and this bacteria can, in rare or severe cases, lead to death or stillbirth.

If you get sick from a recalled product, CFIA says you should call your doctor. It also says "recalled products should be thrown out or returned to your supplier" and that no distributors or food service establishments should serve, use or sell this recalled product.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles