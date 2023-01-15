Health Canada Recalled A Cheese Sold In Quebec Due To Listeria Contamination
Check your fridge! ⚠️
It seems as if cheese brands have been flying off the shelves lately, and not for the best of reasons. Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled yet another cheese from the marketplace due to microbial contamination. The class one recall was flagged on January 14, 2023, and was triggered by Le Fromage au Village Inc.
Here are the details regarding the recalled product:
- Le Cendré de Notre-Dame — Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese | Approx. 150 g | BB: January 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29, 2023
The CFIA is recommending that consumers not use, sell, distribute or serve the recalled item. If you are in possession of the recalled cheese, the CFIA suggests throwing it away immediately or returning it to the point of purchase.
Although there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product as of January 14, Health Canada is warning of the possible side effects accompanied by Listeria contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," the federal health department said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation and is verifying that the recalled cheese is being properly removed from the marketplace.
