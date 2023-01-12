Search on MTL Blog

health canada

Health Canada Recalled Certain Giant Tiger Clothing Due To The 'Presence Of Mould'

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The exterior of a Giant Tiger store.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Health Canada has recalled certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger due to the presence of mould. The consumer product recall was flagged on January 12, 2023, and involves various winter gear, sleepwear and robes.

The following Giant Tiger products have been recalled:

  • Men's Sherpa Robes
  • Men's Ski Pants
  • Pajar Ski Pants
  • Sleepwear (monkey bars, Bella and Birdie, Mountain Ridge, Survival Gear, Carisma)

Considering the recalled items may contain mould, Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, robes and ski pants and return to Giant Tiger store for a refund." Per the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, it is strictly prohibited to redistribute, sell or give away recalled items.

The company reported that 4511, 970, 637 and 1675 units of the affected sleepwear, robes, Pajar ski pants and men’s ski pants, respectively, were sold in Canada.

The sleepwear and robes were sold from October 2022 to November 2022. The Pajar ski pants were sold from August 2022 to November 2022, and the men's ski pants were sold in December 2022.

As of December 21, 2022, Giant Tiger Stores Limited has not received any reports of incident or injury in Canada related to this clothing recall.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
