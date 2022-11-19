Health Canada Recalled Another Cheese Sold In Quebec Due To A Potentially Dangerous Bacteria
On November 16, Health Canada recalled a cottage cheese brand due to possibly containing plastic. Now, yet another cheese is being added to the list of recalled dairy products. Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are pulling a brand of soft unripened cheese from the marketplace due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.
The class one recall was flagged on November 18 by the CFIA's inspection activities and involves the following product:
- Mounet Group Labneh — Soft Unripened Cheese in Vegetable Oil | 350 g | Exp: 2023/08/15
The recalled cheese.Health Canada
The recalled item, which was sold in Quebec, is "being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum," Health Canada states.
Although food potentially contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you very sick. According to the federal health department, symptoms can include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, difficulty speaking, and slurred speech.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you believe you became sick from consuming the recalled product.
While no illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected product have been reported as of November 18, the CFIA is still "conducting a food safety investigation," and is ensuring that the soft unripened cheese is being removed from shelves.
If you are in possession of the affected item, Health Canada urges you to not sell, serve, use or distribute the recalled product and to toss it out right away or return it to the point of purchase.
