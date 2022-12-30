5 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve recalled products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food products that have been sold across Canada, many of which are due to undeclared ingredients and another due to microbial contamination.
The CFIA is urging consumers to check their groceries to see if they're in possession of any of the recalled food products, if so, it's recommended to toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase. Health Canada also advises to not serve, sell, distribute or consume any of the affected items.
Here are five recalled foods to look out for:
Igor brand Gorgonzola cheese
Recalled Product: Igor | Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese | 150 g
Reason for Recall: According to Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."
Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Almond Bark
Recalled Product: Olivia & Leo Gorumet Treats | Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark | 120 g
Reason for Recall: This food product is being removed from the marketplace as it may contain milk, which is not properly declared on the label, Health Canada says.
The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans
Recalled Product: The Chocolate Lab | Chocolate Coffee Beans | 100 g
Reason for Recall: According to Health Canada, the recalled product is being removed from the marketplace as it may contain milk, which is not declared on the label.
alpha brand Plante-based Breakfast Sandwich and Burrito
Recalled Products:
- alpha | Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Chorizo | 156 g
- alpha | Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Sausage | 156 g
- alpha | Plant-based Burrito — Mexicali | 142 g
- alpha | Plant-based Breakfast Burrito — Meatless Sausage — 156 g
Reason for Recall: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada said.
Feast by Circles & Squares sandwich
Recalled Products:
- Feast by Circles & Squares | Roasted Root Vegetable (sandwich) | 325 g
- Feast by Circles & Squares | Italian Deli Sub | 325 g
Reason for Recall: Health Canada said that "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label."
