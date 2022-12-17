Health Canada Recalled Yet Another Cheese Sold In Quebec Due To Listeria Contamination
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
22m
In recent weeks, Health Canada has recalled several cheese brands for a variety of reasons including the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, plastic pieces, and dangerous bacteria, to name a few.
On December 16, 2022, Health Canada along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are recalling yet another cheese product due to microbial contamination. The class one recall was triggered by CFIA test results and pertains to the following food item:
- Igor Gorgonzola Dolce | Best Before February 1, 2023 | Lot 2774015 & 2775033
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada said. The product was sold in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Health Canada warns that the "recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date."
Although there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of this product, Health Canada is recommending consumers verify if they have the affected product and not serve, sell, or consume it.
"Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer," Health Canada says. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."
The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation and assuring that the recalled item is being removed from the marketplace.
