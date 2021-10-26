News
Here Are The 10 Most Searched Halloween Costumes In Quebec This Year
Get ready to see green Squid Game tracksuits all over Montreal.
Halloween is around the corner and that means tons of us are spending the week trying to decide what the heck to dress up as this weekend.
But, according to Google Trends, people have been trying to figure out their Halloween costumes in Quebec since the beginning of September.
So, if you're only thinking about it now, no need to worry. Here's a little inspiration.
The following costumes were the ten most researched in Quebec during September 1 and October 14, 2021:
- Squid Game
- Among Us
- La Mariée Cadavérique
- Harley Quinn
- Cruella
- Harry Potter
- Velma
- Pirate
- Naruto
- Vampire
So, don't be surprised when you see people in the green tracksuits from Squid Game running around all over the place this Halloween weekend.