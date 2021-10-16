There's A Real-Life 'Squid Game' Happening In Montreal This Month — Uh, Minus The Murder
You can even win a cash prize! 🤑
If you're obsessed with Squid Game right now — you know, like everyone else in the world — then we'd like to present you with an opportunity. You can participate in a real-life activity based on the hit Netflix show in Montreal this month, and there's even a cash prize up for grabs!
Don't worry, though. This version of Squid Game does not involve blood, gore or risking your life.
The "Squid Adventure Games" activity is organized by Walking Brain, a geo-gaming company that runs outdoor adventure games, like treasure hunts, in Montreal.
All of their games are COVID-19 friendly, using the streets of Montreal as a playground and web-based mobile apps to facilitate the activities. They also have a matchmaking service that pairs you with other players if you don't have a team.
Walking Brain Founder David Naderi told MTL Blog the Squid Adventure Games will use artificial intelligence. He said everything will be guided by players' mobile phones so you will need a smartphone with a working data connection.
"You don't need to enter any buildings or touch any objects. They just will have their phone in their hand," he explained.
"They will walk from location to location in the area between parc Mont-Royal and parc La Fontaine. And they will solve some location-based riddles, some mind puzzles, that are very similar to those of Squid Game."
The teams will consist of three to four players and there will be six rounds of different games each team must complete. If the team can't complete one of the rounds, the system will eliminate them. If multiple teams complete all the rounds, the winner will be determined based on which team was fastest, Naderi said.
The amount of the cash prize depends on how many people participate. Naderi said that if there are 10 players, a team can win $100, but if there are 15 to 20 players, a team can win $200 because they will put the entry fees toward the prize.
The activity lasts three to four hours and you'll need to be 18 or older to play.
You also must register in advance, which you can do on walkingbrain.ca.
Squid Adventure Games in Montreal
Price: $18
When: October 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Address: Meet at McGill University's Roddick Gates
Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in your favourite Netflix show without risking your life! The website promises that the activity is "super fun and exciting" but also "challenging" — and, best of all, "non-murderous."
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.