6 Places To Get The Dalgona Candy Seen On 'Squid Game' In Montreal
You can even find dalgona bubble tea!
Thanks to the hit Netflix show Squid Game, a Korean candy engraved with shapes called dalgona has gone viral on TikTok. And it's also flying off shelves in shops around the world — including in Montreal.
Whether you just want a taste or you're hoping to play the game featured on the show (hopefully minus all the blood and gore), check out these six Montreal spots that sell the sweet and spongy honeycomb treat, made with sugar and baking soda.
Depanneur Chez Claude et Claudette
Courtesy of Robert Kim
This Saint-Henri depanneur told MTL Blog that their homemade dalgona is selling like hotcakes. It's no surprise that they've really gotten into the Squid Game spirit, even decorating their dep with Squid Game Halloween balloons.
Address: 4131, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Thé Bora
Thé Bora sells classic dalgona but their specialty is dalgona drinks, like boba milk tea topped with Korean sugar candy.
Address: 5572, ave. Monkland, Montreal, QC
Marché Oriental Jang Teu
Marché Oriental Jang Teu sells dalgona at its three Montreal locations, but a spokesperson told MTL Blog they have limited quantities so they recommend reaching out to the branch you plan to visit for exact stock information.
Address:
DÉCARIE JANG TEU - 2116, boul. Décarie, Montreal, QC
DOWNTOWN JANG TEU - 2109, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
ST-JACQUES JANG TEU - 6785, rue Saint-Jacques O., Montreal, QC
Bonbons by Snow
This custom dessert business offers made-to-order dalgona on Instagram, which means you're just a DM away from your favourite Squid Game snack.
Address: Based in Parc-Ex but operates on Instagram
MTL KFOOD
This Korean grocery store sells dalgona, along with other Korean grocery items and ready-to-go lunches. But, if you want dalgona, get there early. A spokesperson for the NDG location told us they sell out later in the day and the best time to get it is in the morning.
Address: 6151, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, Quebec
Atti Express
If you're near Les Cours Mont-Royal and want a quick dalgona pick-me-up, head to Atti Express, a Korean restaurant in the food court, to get your fix.
Address: 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
