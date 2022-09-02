Here's Everything You Need To Know About Voting In Québec
You can even work for Élections Québec!
Every four years, a provincial election takes place in Québec to elect representatives into the National Assembly. This year, the election is taking place on October 3, and you'll get to have your say on the issues that matter to you most.
If you need a little help figuring out where to get started, there are plenty of resources available — like Élections Québec.
Élections Québec is a neutral, independent institution that aims to ensure the integrity, transparency and reliability of elections. If you wish to exercise your right to vote, their website is full of valuable information to help you navigate the polls.
Élections Québec plans and manages the various stages of an election while promoting Québec's democratic values to make the process as simple and as accessible as possible.
Whether you'll be voting for the first time or want a refresher on the process, here are some important points to keep in mind.
Make Sure You're Eligible To Vote
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
To vote, you need to meet certain conditions. For example, you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day and have lived in Québec for at least six months.
You must also be a Canadian citizen, not be under curatorship or have lost your voting rights. Lastly, your home address must be on the list of electors.
Make Sure You're Registered To Vote
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
To vote, you must be on the list of electors. To see if you're registered, you can visit the Élections Québec website and enter some personal information, like your name, address and date of birth. You'll find out if you're registered or not in just a few seconds.
If you need to register to vote, don't worry — it's easy. Just fill out the online application form, provide two pieces of ID and answer a few questions. You may need to update your registration periodically if you move, for example.
Vote On Election Day
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
October 3 is Election Day, so head to your polling station between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. to vote.
When you arrive, you'll need to show one of the required pieces of ID (like a Québec driver's licence, Québec health insurance card, Canadian passport, Certificate of Indian Status or Canadian Forces ID card) and confirm your name and address. An Élections Québec employee will then explain how to fill out your ballot.
Polling station information will be listed on the yellow reminder card you'll get in the mail a few days before October 3.
Vote At Your School
Are you a student? Will you be away from your home electoral division during the election? If so, and if your school has a polling station, you can head there to vote on September 23, 27, 28 and 29. Don't forget to bring one of the required pieces of ID.
Vote In Advance
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
You may not be available to vote on October 3, which is why there's advance voting on September 25 and 26.
To vote in advance, just go to a polling station with advance voting between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and follow the same steps you would to vote on Election Day.
You can find the addresses for polling stations with advance voting on the notice you'll get in the mail at the start of the election period.
Vote At The Office Of The Returning Officer
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
Want to vote on a day other than Sunday or Monday? No problem. There are five additional voting days available at the office of the returning officer.
If you’re not currently in your home electoral division, you can vote for your chosen candidate at the office of the returning officer in the electoral division you're currently in. You can also go there to register on the list of electors or make changes to your registration.
You Get Four Hours To Vote
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
If you're working on Election Day, it's important to know that your employer is required to give you at least four hours to vote without any penalties or pay reductions, under certain conditions. You can request this time if your shift is during the hours that the polls are open.
For example, if you usually work from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., your employer — upon request — could allow you to start at 1:30 p.m. or let you go at 4 p.m.
Everything has been set up to allow everyone to vote, so you might as well go vote!
Apply To Work The Election
Courtesy of Élections Québec, 2022
If you want to experience the election in a different way, you can work during the election period if you are aged 16 and older, have lived in Québec for at least six months and are a Canadian citizen.
The pay ranges from $15.68 to $27.92 per hour, and it's an excellent opportunity to learn about the process and get some great experience for your resume. The sign up page is in French only. If you want to apply, click here.
Also, under the Election Act, most students have Election Day off.
The voting process can seem complicated at first glance, but it's actually simple and can be adapted for everyone thanks to the hard work and dedication of Élections Québec staff.
To learn more about elections and voting, check out Élections Québec's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.