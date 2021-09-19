News

Here's When The Current Canadian Border Restrictions Will Be In Place Until

Patience is a virtue, right?

The Canadian borders reopened this September 7 and the new travel measures for setting foot in the country are quite strict. This Sunday, September 19, Health Canada indicated that these restrictions will be in effect for several more long weeks, so here's what to know if you want to fly.

"The current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until November 21, 2021," the government wrote on Twitter.

To enter the country, fully vaccinated travellers will need to prove they have received two doses of a government-recognized vaccine within 14 days of arrival.

A molecular, not antigenic, test will also be required within 72 hours of arrival at the border or a positive test within 14 to 180 days.

Note that it's necessary to download the ArriveCAN application prior to travel and provide all requested information.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccine and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

