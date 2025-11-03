Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

How the 'average' Quebec salary compares to every other Canadian province right now

Plenty of provinces are taking home more.

The Canadian flag attached to a metal pole waving in the sky. Right: A pile of Canadian money including a $50, $20 and $10 bill.

If you live in Quebec and feel like your paycheque is not going as far as it used to, you are definitely not alone.

Nestor Arturo Velasco Diaz | Dreamstime, Tanveer Ahmad | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you live in Quebec and feel like your paycheque is not going as far as it used to, you are definitely not alone. New numbers from Statistics Canada give a clearer picture of what "average" earnings look like across the country, and Quebec's position may surprise you.

According to salary data released by Statistics Canada for August 2025, the average weekly earnings in Canada reached $1,312. That is up 3 percent compared to the same time last year, although the pace of growth slowed a little from July's 3.2 percent increase.

For Quebec workers, this latest report comes at a time when the cost of living is still a major concern, especially in major cities like Montreal. Rent, groceries, childcare and basic expenses continue to climb, so knowing where provincial pay rates stand compared to the rest of the country can help put things into perspective.

Quebec salaries are growing quickly, but still not among the highest

Quebec's average weekly earnings reached $1,276.28 in August. That works out to about $66,367 a year. The province also recorded one of the strongest year-over-year increases in the country at 4.4 percent. That is well above inflation, which was below 2 percent during the same period.

Even if the average salary here is not among the highest in Canada, Quebec wages are growing at one of the fastest rates. Only P.E.I. posted a bigger jump.

What is happening in Canada's job market?

New data shows that job growth is slowing down across the country. Payroll employment, which measures people receiving pay or benefits from their employer, barely changed in August. Canada added only about 3,300 positions across the country.

Some sectors did grow, such as public administration, construction and administrative services. Those gains were offset by losses in retail, wholesale trade and professional service jobs.

Job vacancies also continue to fall. Canada recorded 457,400 open positions in August, the lowest number since August 2017. That is 82,100 fewer vacancies than last year, or a 15.2 percent drop. There are now 3.5 unemployed people for every job opening, which makes the market more competitive than it has been in years.

How Quebec compares to the rest of Canada

The average salary varies a lot depending on where you live. Cost of living, job types and local economic conditions all influence earnings, so a "good" salary in Montreal might not stretch as far in Toronto or in the territories.

Here is how average weekly earnings looked across Canada in August 2025, with approximate yearly equivalents and the year-over-year change.

Territories
  • Nunavut: $1,815.60/week (about $94,411/year), up 3.8%
  • Northwest Territories: $1,765.55/week (about $91,809/year), up 3.7%
  • Yukon: $1,493.20/week (about $77,646/year), up 3.4%
Western Canada
  • Alberta: $1,363.53/week (about $70,904/year), up 0.8%
  • British Columbia: $1,304.60/week (about $67,839/year), up 1.6%
  • Saskatchewan: $1,275.38/week (about $66,320/year), up 3.3%
  • Manitoba: $1,184.82/week (about $61,611/year), up 2.1%
Central Canada
  • Ontario: $1,350.66/week (about $70,234/year), up 3.5%
  • Quebec: $1,276.28/week (about $66,367/year), up 4.4%
Atlantic Canada
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $1,296.34/week (about $67,410/year), up 3.3%
  • New Brunswick: $1,197.89/week (about $62,290/year), up 3.3%
  • Nova Scotia: $1,177.64/week (about $61,237/year), up 3.6%

Prince Edward Island: $1,150.61/week (about $59,832/year), up 5.8%. The territories continue to lead the country for average salaries, but living costs there are also significantly higher. Among the provinces, Alberta and Ontario have the highest average earnings. P.E.I. has the lowest, but it is also seeing the fastest wage growth.

What this means for Quebec workers

A bigger salary does not automatically mean people are better off. In regions where rent, groceries and daily expenses cost more, paycheques disappear faster. It is one reason territories and larger metropolitan areas tend to show bigger earnings.

While Quebec salaries fall in the middle of the national pack, the cost of housing in many Quebec cities is still lower than in Toronto or Vancouver. This gives Quebecers a bit more breathing room, although rising food and rental costs are still making it tough for many households to keep up.

How do you feel about your salary in Quebec?

This story was inspired by the article "Here's what an 'average' salary looks like in every Canadian province right now" which was originally published on Narcity


