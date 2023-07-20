How Not To Be A D*ck At A Protest: 7 Ground Rules & Pro Tips For Not Making People Hate You
It's shockingly easy, if you're not careful!
Attending a protest, march or demonstration, whether it's a pride parade or an abolitionist rally, is often among the first ways people engage with causes that matter to them. Montrealers rally for the climate, for better tuition, for lives lost to police violence and more. But there are often unspoken yet vitally important rules that govern behaviour at these events, especially those that more directly challenge systemic forces.
Thanks to a handful of regular protest marshals, attendees and organizers, I've compiled a list of some of the best rules of thumb to keep in mind when attending a protest for something you care about without making its organizers — or attendees — think of you as their next political enemy.
Let hecklers be hecklers
If a counter-protester or a passerby is hurling insults at your group, it's helpful to let a marshal know and simply move forward.
Marshals are the people often in high-vis vests who walk alongside the march to help direct the crowd, provide support to those who need it (whether that's a water bottle, a snack or a listening ear) and generally ensure the safety of those protesting.
Getting involved in an altercation can put everyone at risk of police intervention or simply some good old-fashioned interpersonal harm. Set a good example and let them be — their ire, if ignored, can't do more harm than you getting into a fight with someone when the point is to uplift a common cause.
Messing with people who disagree with you is a great way to give people (read: the police) an excuse to get involved, and that can be more dangerous for marginalized protesters than simply letting counter-protesters be angry in peace.
Don't engage with the cops
If live-and-let-live applies to hecklers, it's ten times as important when it comes to the police. Unless you have express permission from the organizers of whatever you're attending, keep as much distance as possible between yourself and the cops. Typically, at least one person will be the assigned police liaison, whose job it is to ensure calm relations between demonstrators and the cops.
It's not uncommon for protests to be at odds with the sheer existence of police, and that doesn't exactly incline cops to be nice or give you the benefit of the doubt if you engage with them in a hostile way. If the cops try to talk to you, you can direct them towards a marshal or an organizer, if you know who is the official liaison.
If you're white and other protesters aren't, you engaging negatively with the police could put your peers at a higher risk than you're exposed to, meaning an interaction that leaves you unscathed could turn ugly for other people quickly. Keep that in mind when you're marching, and don't overstep your bounds.
Your responsibility as a protest attendee is to show support, not to cause further mayhem.
Give people (and cars) their space
Although you all may agree on something important, demonstrators aren't always friends or even acquaintances. Give people their space and don't be overfamiliar.
And while you're at it, definitely don't get in the way of cars when you're not moving as a group.
Marshals are usually in charge of giving directions and dealing with stray vehicles — if it's not your job, then it's not your responsibility.
Follow organizer and marshal instructions
This is the real bottom line: no matter what you're fighting for, stick to the plan. If the organizers said don't talk to the police, don't talk to the police, even if you're about to make, like, a suuuper good point that will totally change their minds.
If you've been asked to move, quiet down, or help someone by putting distance between them and counter-protesters, there's a good reason for it and it's better to listen than to risk getting in trouble, either with your movement's organizers or with the cops.
Stay on topic
Okay, you're a hardcore vegan. At the prison abolition demo, is it really the best time to hold your sign about cow rights? Maybe not. Even if your cause is in conversation with the subject of the protest, it might be better to leave your other issues to the side to help maintain the demonstration's clear angle and thesis.
Distracting with other issues confuses the statement you (as a collective) are trying to make, more often than not. Occasionally, a protest or march might welcome flags or signs from other causes, so it's really a good time to practice reading the room, or even asking an organizer what would feel appropriate to them.
Don't speak for the organizers, unless that's you!
Similarly, unless you're a part of the core team organizing a demonstration, don't speak for the movement, especially not to press or police. There's almost always someone designated as a media liaison, just like there's one for the police, and you – as an attendee – might not be fully versed in the movement's strategy for press coverage and public relations.
Even if you're a passionate defender of whatever you're fighting for, leaving the speaking to the experts (unless the floor is opened to the public) is the best way to avoid getting in the way of the message you're trying to help spread.
Don't take identifiable pictures or videos without consent
It might be exciting and powerful to stand with many people on the same issue, but it's not always safe for protest attendees to be identified as such publicly. Before you take video or photos with people's faces in them, either ask for permission or consider changing your angle.
Even something as simple as filming or photographing the backs of people's heads or just their signs can be enough to keep someone (who agrees with you on at least one key issue!) safe.
If you take nothing else from this piece, at least remember that showing up respectfully is the best way to voice your support for a movement, and when in doubt, look to those who have been doing this work longer than you have. Their guidance is better than any listicle (even a super good one).