Hundreds Marched For Nicous Spring, Whose Sudden Death In Unlawful Custody Has Drawn Fury
"Young poet, young boxer, a lover." That's how Nicous D'Andre Spring's loved ones remember him: tall, kind and creative.
In the freezing rain, a crowd of hundreds gathered in front of McGill University’s Roddick Gates on February 10 to protest the death of Montrealer Nicous D’Andre Spring, who died from injuries sustained while he was illegally incarcerated at Montreal’s Bordeaux Jail on December 24, 2022, according to reports from the CBC. He was 21 years old.
Spring was pepper-sprayed by correctional officers, who also put a spit hood over his head, on December 24. It was the day after he was supposed to be released from Bordeaux Jail, per the CBC.
Organizers hold a banner reading "justice for Nicous, #NDG."Willa Holt | MTL Blog
The protest, which came together thanks to the collaboration of community organizers and Spring's family, set a course for Montreal's courthouse to demand justice and accountability from Bordeaux officers in the face of what participants called an "inhuman" death.
Spring's sister, Sarafina Dennie, spoke before the march began. "I need justice for my brother, his life was taken for no reason, and we're really tired of being treated really messed up in Quebec by the police."
Spring's sister, left, holds a sign requesting the release of the names of the guards involved in Nicous' death.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
In the aftermath of Spring’s killing, McGill’s Black Students’ Network published a document laying out specific demands, including that the footage of Spring’s killing be released to his family, as they have repeatedly requested.
Organizers clarified, sick of images of Black pain repeated in the media, that they were not requesting that the video be made public.
The demands also include that citizens be involved in an inquiry into Spring’s death and that the reason behind his illegal detention be made public.
Attendees hold signs reading, "Why wasn't he released on time?" and "Justice for Nicous."Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Spring's family articulated the deep pain of this sudden loss.
"I bring my kids here small, to better life," Spring's mother told protesters. "But I [didn't] know this is the way it [was] gonna end, that I have to bury my son."
"I'm asking everyone to stand with me, march with me, go everywhere with me. I'm just looking for justice." Spring's mother paused, before leading a cry of "Justice for Nicous."
Surrounded by a troop of bike police and followed by four squad cars, several hundred marchers continued to call for "justice for Nicous" as they began towards the courthouse.
The atmosphere was tense and sombre, despite the group's loud cheers and expressions of solidarity.
"I don't want to be here, but I feel like I have to be here," one attendee told MTL Blog.
Two attendees wear signs requesting that Bordeaux officials "release the tapes" of Nicous' death.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Protestors moved along rue St-Catherine raising cries of "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Black lives matter."
"I don't really have much to say today," Dennie had told the crowd before the march began. "All I want is for them to release the tapes now."
At the courthouse, organizers, family members and others in the march gathered to call for Spring to be treated with the dignity that wasn't afforded to him in death.
"Every day I wake up, I hear a siren, I have anxiety," Dennie continued, "and I'm tired of them. I need justice for Nicous."