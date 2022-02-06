Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
olympics 2022

Montreal Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe Took A Hard Fall At The 2022 Olympic Finals (VIDEO)

The Team Canada member's fall looked quite painful.

Staff Writer
Montreal Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe Took A Hard Fall At The 2022 Olympic Finals (VIDEO)
@justinedufourlapointe | Instagram

Freestyle skiing is certainly not easy — sometimes, it can even get the best of people who've been doing the sport for years. Like for Team Canada skier from Montreal Justine Dufour-Lapointe, whose run during the freestyle skiing finals unfortunately didn't go so smoothly.

During Dufour-Lapointe's first final round at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, the athlete took a hard fall that looked rather painful to anyone watching. But, she still managed to get up and finish her run, not seeming to be injured.

In videos of the Team Canada member's run, you can see her doing super well in the first half, managing to do a backflip and all.


But soon after, the skier ends up falling while going downhill and ends up smacking her whole body against various moguls.


In an Instagram post, Freestyle Canada mentioned Dufour-Lapointe's fall, explaining that it "ended her night early." But gave her major kudos for the fact that she still got back up and finished the remainder of her run.

This is the third time the Montrealer has participated in the Olympics, having won gold in Sochi in 2014 and silver in PyeongChang in 2018. So, this fall was clearly no indication of Dufour-Lapointe's skill, but rather just an unfortunate occurrence.

This skier wasn't the only Team Canada member who took a fall during the 2022 Olympic Games finals either.

Sofiane Gagnon, an athlete from British Columbia, ended up crashing during her second final run, but still managed to finish in 12th place. 2022 was the first time that Sofiane Gagnon participated in the Olympic Games, at 22-years-old.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

How To Watch The Olympics In Quebec With & Without Cable

57 athletes from Quebec are competing.

Xi Zhang | Dreamstime

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off on Friday, February 4. The second pandemic-era games, these winter Olympics come just months after the 2021 Tokyo summer tournament, originally scheduled for 2020. So if Beijing snuck up on you and you now find yourself scrambling to find your favourite events, here's a little breakdown of ways to watch the Olympics in Quebec.

If you have cable — congrats! CBC, TSN and Sportsnet will be broadcasting Olympic coverage around the clock. If you don't have cable (and let's be honest, most of us don't), CBC has still got you covered.

Keep Reading Show less

A Swimmer From Quebec Just Won A Bronze Medal At The Paralympic Games

Congratulations, Aurélie Rivard!

Scott Grant | Courtesy of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, Scott Grant | Courtesy of the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Tokyo Paralympic Games have just kicked off and already, a Quebec swimmer has won a medal.

Aurélie Rivard, a Paralympian from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and defending Paralympic champion, won a bronze medal in the women's 50 m freestyle event.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Just Won Gold In Women's Soccer At The Olympics

Go Canada!

@ashley_lawrence10 | Instagram, @ashley_lawrence10 | Instagram

Canada just won gold in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadian team delivered a striking final blow to Sweden, claiming victory after a series of stressful penalty shots.

Just one Quebecer, Evelyne Viens of L'Ancienne-Lorette outside of Quebec City, was among the Canadians on the official roster, according to the Team Canada website. Gabrielle Carle from Saint-Romuald also played for the team.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Quebec Olympians Who Have Different Jobs When They're Not Competing

You're about to feel like an underachiever.

@nnieguglia | Instagram @andreannelanglois | Instagram

Fair warning: you're about to feel like an underachiever. Here are eight Olympic athletes from Quebec with jobs — and, in some cases, longstanding careers — outside of their sport.

This information comes from the athletes' Team Canada bios as well as some of their personal sites.

Keep Reading Show less