Montreal Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe Took A Hard Fall At The 2022 Olympic Finals (VIDEO)
The Team Canada member's fall looked quite painful.
Freestyle skiing is certainly not easy — sometimes, it can even get the best of people who've been doing the sport for years. Like for Team Canada skier from Montreal Justine Dufour-Lapointe, whose run during the freestyle skiing finals unfortunately didn't go so smoothly.
During Dufour-Lapointe's first final round at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, the athlete took a hard fall that looked rather painful to anyone watching. But, she still managed to get up and finish her run, not seeming to be injured.
In videos of the Team Canada member's run, you can see her doing super well in the first half, managing to do a backflip and all.
#ski acrobatique : D\u00e9ception pour @JDufourLapointe! \n\nLa Canadienne a chut\u00e9 lors de la premi\u00e8re vague de la finale des bosses. Elle devra faire une croix sur le podium.\n\n#rcolympiques #beijing2022 @Equipe_Canadapic.twitter.com/tPp8d69gb8— Radio-Canada Sports (@Radio-Canada Sports) 1644148753
But soon after, the skier ends up falling while going downhill and ends up smacking her whole body against various moguls.
Always a class act, @JDufourLapointe pic.twitter.com/dMOWaZzEqf— Team Canada (@Team Canada) 1644155523
In an Instagram post, Freestyle Canada mentioned Dufour-Lapointe's fall, explaining that it "ended her night early." But gave her major kudos for the fact that she still got back up and finished the remainder of her run.
This is the third time the Montrealer has participated in the Olympics, having won gold in Sochi in 2014 and silver in PyeongChang in 2018. So, this fall was clearly no indication of Dufour-Lapointe's skill, but rather just an unfortunate occurrence.
This skier wasn't the only Team Canada member who took a fall during the 2022 Olympic Games finals either.
#ski acrobatique : Difficile journ\u00e9e pour @Equipe_Canada!\n\nSofiane Gagnon a elle aussi chut\u00e9 en piste lors de la deuxi\u00e8me vague de finale des bosses. Son parcours se termine ici.\n\n#rcolympiques #beijing2022 @Equipe_Canadapic.twitter.com/QaVVniVvku— Radio-Canada Sports (@Radio-Canada Sports) 1644150535
Sofiane Gagnon, an athlete from British Columbia, ended up crashing during her second final run, but still managed to finish in 12th place. 2022 was the first time that Sofiane Gagnon participated in the Olympic Games, at 22-years-old.
