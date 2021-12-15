Huge Swaths Of Quebec Face Freezing Rain Warnings
Winter in Quebec is in full force, and looks like Mother Nature is not playing around this week.
On December 15, Environment Canada has issued various weather warnings, including freezing rain and blizzard warnings for tons of regions in Quebec.
Wondering if you'll be affected by this nasty weather coming our way? Here's the low-down.
For Southern Quebec, the following regions are under freezing rain warnings right now:
- Abitibi
- Amqui - Matapédia Valley
- Baie-Comeau
- Charlevoix
- Chibougamau
- Gaspésie National Park - Murdochville
- Gatineau
- La Tuque
- La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve
- Lac-Saint-Jean
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
- Lanaudière
- Laurentians
- Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
- Les Escoumins - Forestville
- Manicouagan River
- Matagami
- Mauricie
- Mont-Laurier
- Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
- Parent - Gouin Reservoir
- Pontiac
- Québec
- Restigouche - Bonaventure
- Saguenay
- Témiscamingue
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
In the northern part of our province, Akulivik, Ivujivik, Puvirnituq and Salluit are all currently under blizzard warnings. Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for James Bay and La Grande River and LG Quatre - Laforge and Fontanges.
And as for the Métro Montreal - Laval area, there's a special weather statement predicting "possible freezing rain late in the day" on Wednesday.
In preparation for bad winter weather, Transports Québec provided a list of useful tips for drivers faced with this bad weather:
- Turn on your headlights and be visible — the "automatic" mode does not necessarily mean your tail lights are always on.
- Adjust your speed.
- Keep a safe distance between vehicles.
- Clear snow or ice from your car by doing a complete sweep of windows, mirrors, roof, hood, lights and license plate.
- Be patient with winter maintenance vehicles.
