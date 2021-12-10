Montreal's Weather Forecast Shows 90 km/h Winds Battering Montreal On Saturday
Ah, nothing like heavy winds after a long day of freezing rain. 😬
We hate to burst your "I'm so excited for the weekend" bubble, but sometimes Mother Nature can be a buzzkill. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Montreal area and you're going to want to hold on to your hats for this announcement — literally.
The weather forecast shows strong winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour on Saturday evening in the Montréal Island area, Laval area, Longueuil - Varennes area, and Châteauguay - La Prairie area.
"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada says.
The southwesterly winds will start to "diminish" later during the night between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the alert.
Meanwhile, there will probably already be ice on the ground by the time the wind storm rolls around.
Environment Canada is predicting freezing rain to start Saturday morning, building up to a 2 to 5 millimetres layer on the city's surfaces.
Throughout the day, freezing rain is expected to change to regular rain and then temperatures will likely drop down below zero again overnight.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada warns.
Between the icy ground and heavy winds, you may want to rethink your weekend plans because it sounds like it's going to be pretty treacherous — and possibly even dangerous — out there. This Saturday night might be more suited to pyjamas, hot cocoa, a warm blanket and a classic Christmas movie from the comfort of your couch.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
